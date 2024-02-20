Wonderful World character posters: Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo dig up secrets from past

Wonderful World is a mystery thriller which is scheduled to premiere in March and stars Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woo. The drama tells the story of a mother who loses her son and decides to get her revenge. On her journey to unravel the truth about what happened that day, she comes across a young man who has his own traumas. Together they solve the mystery and heal.

Wonderful World character and group posters featuring Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woo

On February 20, MBC released group and character posters for their upcoming thriller Wonderful World. The caption on the group poster read, 'In that one moment, everything fell apart'. Kim Nam Joo's poster reads, 'I will never let it go, never'. 'How do I look? Does it seem like I live well' is written on Cha Eun Woo's poster. The new posters raise anticipation for the much-awaited drama.

More about Wonderful World

Wonderful World is all set to release on March 1 at 9:50 pm KST which is 6:20 pm IST. The drama stars Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woo. There would be a total of 14 episodes and each would be released on Fridays and Saturdays.

Advertisement

The series tells the story of a psychological professor who loses everything after her young son dies unfairly. The person responsible for her misery does not receive the appropriate punishment so she decides to take matters into her own hands. In the process, she comes across others who share a similar pain. Together they try and solve the mystery and heal.

The much-awaited drama has been directed by Lee Seung Young. He has previously worked on the Tracer series, Voice series, Missing Noir M, and many more. Kim Ji Eun is the scriptwriter and she has also written for Why Her?, Lie After Lie, Cheongdamdong Scandal, and many more. Three of her projects, Wonderful World, Secret Memoirs of the Suseong Palace, and Between Greetings are scheduled to release in 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Squid Game 2, Sweet Home 3 and more: 5 K-drama sequels to look forward to in 2024