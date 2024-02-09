'Years of experience can't be copied': TXT's Yeonjun reveals why it was tough to cover BTS' Jungkook's 3D

Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun and BTS' Jungkook are considered as the aces of their groups as they excel in everything from dance to vocals and rap. Yeonjun recently performed his senior Jungkook's track 3D. The idol disclosed his experience while preparing for the piece and performing it on stage. The junior group has expressed their love and respect for BTS several times. Here is what Yeonjun had to say.

Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun reveals why performing to BTS' Jungkook's 3D was challenging

Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun performed to BTS member Jungkook's track 3D at 2023 Gayo Daejeon. The idol displayed his immense talent as he pulled off the performance to perfection. His cover of 3D garnered immense love and attention from the fans as they appreciated his performance skills.

In a recent video released by BIGHIT MUSIC, Yeonjun disclosed his experience as he prepared for the task. He revealed that every time he prepares for a cover performance he keeps in mind that the fans compare him with the original artist and hence he tries to become that artist. As for covering Jungkook, Yeonjun commented that studying him wasn't easy as he has a relaxed aura which comes with experience. He furthered and added, "Years of experience he has isn't something that I can copy'.

Advertisement

BTS' Jungkook and TXT's Yeonjun's recent activities

BTS' Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. Earlier in October 2023, he released his first solo album GOLDEN and subsequently held his first concert as a soloist. There have been rumors that Jungkook and Usher might be performing Standing Next to You together at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 11.

Tomorrow X Together released their album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL on October 13. The album is in continuation with their previous releaseThe Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. Tomorrow X Together comprises members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Will BTS’ Jungkook join Super Bowl Halftime Show? Usher’s trailer featuring Standing Next To You sparks buzz