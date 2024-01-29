Yoo Jae Suk’s agency warns fans against impersonators asking for money and fake accounts on social media

Entertainer Yoo Jae Suk’s managing agency Antenna, has issued a statement warning against impersonation incidents on social media. On January 29, Antenna revealed several instances of accounts pretending to be Yoo Jae Suk on social platforms, some of which were involved in fraudulent activities for financial purposes. The agency emphasized that Yoo Jae Suk does not manage any personal social media accounts, and both the agency and the artist refrain from conducting financial transactions or making proposals through individual accounts.

Antenna warns against impersonation of entertainer Yoo Jae Suk

The advisory comes in the wake of a rise in fraudulent activities involving impersonation scams, where individuals create fake accounts to deceive fans. In one instance, a fraudulent account claimed to be Yoo Jae Suk, falsely stated he had invested in Antenna's shares and encouraged fans to share investment advice and market information. Antenna has urged fans to report any fake accounts they encounter as part of a broader initiative to safeguard their artists' rights and prevent potential harm to the public. Celebrity impersonation issues on social media and in advertising, involving figures like Yoo Jae Suk, Baek Jong Won, Hwang Hyun Hee, and Hong Jin Kyung, have become a growing concern, causing distress to the affected parties.

Antenna's complete statement reads:

"Hello, this is Antenna.

Recently, we have identified several cases where social media accounts impersonating our artist Yoo Jae-suk have been created for financial gain and to induce financial transactions.

We wish to alert fans and the public about this matter.

Currently, Yoo Jae Suk is not operating any personal SNS channels. Under no circumstances does our company or any artist's account engage in inducing financial transactions or propose transactions to specific individuals.

We ask for your utmost caution to prevent any damage caused by these impersonation accounts.

Antenna is committed to protecting our artist's rights and will continue to monitor the situation closely and respond forcefully.

If you come across any impersonating accounts, please report them to us via email (fanclub@antenna.co.kr) following the format provided below."

More about Yoo Jae Suk

Yoo Jae Suk, known as the MC of the Nation and The Grasshopper, is a prominent South Korean comedian and television host. Recognized for his quick wit, he is a versatile entertainer with widespread popularity. Yoo Jae Suk has featured in PSY's music videos, hosts shows like Happy Together Season 3 and Running Man and earned the title of the nation's MC. Renowned for his clean image, he is a role model, philanthropist, and the first TV host with a wax figure at the Grevin Seoul Museum. Yoo Jae Suk married MBC announcer Na Kyung Eun in 2008, and they have two children. After a stint with FNC Entertainment, he signed with Antenna Music in 2021.

