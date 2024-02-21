Anushka Sharma, one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in Bollywood, is also a mother, once again. The actress gave birth to her second baby with Virat Kohli yesterday and has named her baby boy named Akaay Kohli. This beautiful actress has always been known and loved for her acting skills but that’s not all. She is also a major source of fashion inspiration for modern fashionistas. If you take a closer look at Anushka’s fashion game, you will see that she never misses an opportunity to slay a gown look.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress has worn some extremely stylish and fashion-forward gowns for various formal and red-carpet occasions. Anushka Sharma’s beautiful gown collection always renders us speechless. Why don’t we take a closer look at some of the most classy gowns worn by the diva recently?

5 times Anushka Sharma’s incomparable gowns had us OBSESSED

The classy black Toni Maticevski gown:

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was recently seen wearing an exceptional black-colored gown which was created by none other than Toni Maticevski. This sleeveless gown had a very sophisticated high neckline.

It also featured a fiery thigh-high slit and a fabulous train that beautifully trailed behind the talented diva as she walked ahead with confidence. We love this one!

The super hot white Aadnevik gown:

The PK actress wore one of the sexiest white-colored lacy gowns ever. This full-sleeved gown from Aadnevik’s collection is one of our favorite pieces from Anushka Sharma’s collection. The sheer elements of this gown make it all the more spectacular.

Advertisement

The beautiful gown is also cinched at the waist, helping the diva flaunt her killer curves, making us fall head-over-heels in love. The thigh-high side slit has our hearts. We are obsessed.

The fiery black Elisabetta Franchi gown:

The Sultan actress wore a lot of spectacular black-colored gowns but one of our most loved pieces has got to be the black-colored gown created by none other than Elisabetta Franchi. This birthday special gown with a sexy side slit is so hot.

The incomparable design elements of the gown like the hot cut-out at the waist and the fire peephole at her chest, and the bejewelled style make this outfit all the more fabulous. We definitely need something like this in our party wear wardrobes.

The royal purple Toni Maticevski gown:

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has worn a lot of seriously stylish and regal pieces. Still, the one piece that lives in our heads rent-free is the incomparably beautiful purple-colored Toni Maticevski gown.

The off-the-shoulder floor-length gown with a sultry ruched style is all things classy and cool. The body-hugging gown helped the diva flaunt her enviable curves and the side slit legit added a sultry edge to it.

The vintage-looking cream-colored gown:

The Band Baaja Baaraat actress was recently seen wearing a classy cream-colored floor-length gown with a fabulous vintage-looking style. The awesome high neckline and puffed sleeves of this gown made the outfit a perfect choice for formal occasions.

The sexy front slit also ended up accentuating and elongating the diva’s legs while helping her flaunt them. The classy piece was also cinched at the waist with a classy bow at the back, giving us some major fashion goals. Isn’t this piece sophisticated beyond all measure?

It’s quite safe to say that this collection is visibly worth the hype, don’t you agree? So, what did you think of Anushka Sharma’s incomparable gown collection? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput pairs green shirt and denim jeans with classy Rs 3,19,196 Valentino bag