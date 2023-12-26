7 times Deepika Padukone flaunted her love for classy Sabyasachi sarees

Deepika Padukone, one of the reigning queens in the world of Bollywood fashion, has consistently dazzled us with her impeccable sense of style. In particular, her affinity for Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s incomparably traditional creations has given us several iconic moments to cherish. We’re undoubtedly obsessed with the fabulous Fighter actress’ sassy, classy, stylish, fashion-forward, and undoubtedly vibrant saree collection, aren’t you?

So, without further ado, let’s delve into seven instances where Deepika Padukone flaunted her love for classy Sabyasachi sarees, proving that elegance and sophistication are truly timeless.

7 classy Sabyasachi drapes worn to perfection by Deepika Padukone

1. Mesmerizing blue and gold elegance:

The Jawan actress' enchanting blue Sabyasachi saree stands as a testament to her ability to redefine conventional fashion. The mesmerizing shade of blue, coupled with a full-sleeved blouse and a round collar, exudes refinement and class. This ensemble demonstrates her knack for deviating from the expected and embracing a new era of fashion-forwardness.

2. Contemporary white and black chic:

In a departure from Sabyasachi’s customary opulence, the Pathaan actress wowed everyone in a modern white saree with a stunning black sequinned edge. The white backless, halter-necked blouse added a contemporary twist, making this look a memorable deviation from the anticipated.

Advertisement

3. Classic black and gold sophistication:

The Fighter actress keeps it ‘classic’ in a black Sabyasachi saree featuring a beautiful gold edge adorned with floral and nature-inspired work. The full-sleeve black blouse, neatly tied bun, and statement accessories elevate the outfit, creating a classy and timeless appearance.

4. Ethnic glamour in sheer Sabyasachi drape:

Oozing ethnic glamour, The Chipak actress donned a sheer Sabyasachi drape accentuated with delicate embroidery and embellishments. Her sequined sleeveless blouse choice of delicate diamond earrings and a statement pearl choker added to the overall bling affair, showcasing her versatility in ethnic wear.

5. Sultry sheer black organza saree:

The Piku actress' choice of a gorgeous black sheer plain organza saree showcased her sultry side, emphasizing her well-toned waist and plunging neckline. The outfit, featuring Sabyasachi’s signature Royal Bengal Tiger belt, exuded sophistication and style.

6. Elegant pristine white mesh magic:

Demonstrating the wonders of a basic color palette, Deepika adorned a white mesh saree detailed with pearl-toned floral work. Paired with a shimmery silver sleeveless blouse and a plunging neckline, this ensemble radiated elegance and grace.

7. Multi-colored patchwork excellence:

In a recent appearance, Deepika donned a multi-colored saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, showcasing the designer’s patchwork brilliance. Paired with a sleeveless blue sequinned blouse and traditional accessories, she effortlessly embraced the vibrant hues like a true fashion boss.

In each one of these seven instances, Deepika Padukone not only flaunted her love for Sabyasachi sarees but also redefined the boundaries of ethnic fashion. Her ability to effortlessly blend tradition with modernity and her keen eye for details make her a true style icon. As we admire these timeless looks, it’s evident that Deepika’s fashion choices continue to inspire and set new standards in the world of Bollywood glamour. We’re legit in love with them.

So, are you as obsessed with Sabyasachi sarees as we are? Which one of these extravagant and timeless drapes is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari serves desi diva vibes in a vibrant red saree with scalloped sequinned edges