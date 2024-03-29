Alia Bhatt has time and again served the most gorgeous fashion statements while representing the country on a global scale. In doing so, she always makes a case for her fashion superiority, proving that she reigns supreme when it comes to all things fashion in Bollywood. Keeping up with this reputation, the diva recently made quite a splash with two beautiful outfits as she hosted the Hope Gala in London in support of the Salaam Bombay Foundation.

For this prestigious occasion, the Heart Of Stone actress wore two incomparable ensembles that personified fashion perfection. So, why don’t we zoom in and have a more detailed glance at Alia Bhatt’s statement-worthy OOTN’s?

Alia Bhatt’s ivory saree was a timeless work of art:

For the joyous and charitable occasion, the RRR actress decided to wear a vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree. This beyond-beautiful drape was handmade 30 years ago. The fabulous and flawless craftsmanship of the drape is pure magic. The sheer ivory resham saree with floral work took over 3,500 hours of hard work to create. And, the delicate silk thread work, zari work, and exquisite crystal embroidery of the statement ensemble also add dimension to the piece.

The tulle halter neck blouse of the saree with a deep and plunging neckline, a scalloped design, and a string of pearls at the back, provide a layer of sultriness to the otherwise sophisticated ensemble.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress added emerald-crusted statement earrings to elevate the whole look.

To complete her look, Bhatt went with a minimalistic makeup look and natural wavy hair, keeping things simple and spectacular. We loved the neutral color of this beautiful drape!

Alia Bhatt’s regal maroon velvet gown was flawless:

Bhatt also wore a long floor-length deep maroon sleeveless velvet gown for the first half of the prestigious and star-studded gala. This classy gown had sleek spaghetti straps with a deep and alluring square-shaped neckline that screamed old Hollywood glamor. The classy gown was also embellished with exquisite diamanté work at the yoke and the neckline. This shimmery detailing gave the whole ensemble a rather regal and timeless allure.

The classy gown also had a form-fitting silhouette that accentuated the diva’s oh-so-toned figure, giving the whole ensemble a rather modern hot, and happening appeal. The unique and gothic color of the gown looked incomparable against the diva’s complexion. It’s quite safe to say that she literally glowed.

Bhatt also added a royal touch to her gown with an extravagant diamond and sapphire-encrusted choker-like structured necklace and a matching cocktail ring.

She kept her makeup minimal with an effortlessly natural hairstyle to let her outfit shine through— A very wise decision indeed!

With these exquisite ensembles, Alia Bhatt proved that she isn’t just a versatile actor but she can also carry basically anything be it ethnic, contemporary, or just casual. She always knows just how to turn heads and shine bright like a diamond.

So, which one of Alia Bhatt’s ensembles is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

