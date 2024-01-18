Ananya Panday serves effortlessly stylish vibes in lime green skater mini dress worth Rs 16,999

Ananya Panday, one of the sassiest Gen-Z fashion icons from Bollywood, is known for her unique sense of style. The diva is always on trend while acing the fashion game with effortlessly stylish ensembles, created by merging fashion-forward choices, sleek and classy hairstyles, and of course, the most flawless makeup game. Keeping up with this reputation, the stylish actress chose to wear a gorgeous lime-green mini-dress that left us swooning, gasping, and gushing.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s zoom into the details of the glorious Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress Ananya Panday’s vibrant and sassy ensemble that created such a trendy statement. Are you prepared? Let’s just get up, close, and personal.

Ananya Panday looked incredible in a fiery lime green and white outfit

The talented Dream Girl 2 actress was recently papped as she stepped out for a shoot in Mumbai while wearing a super classy lime green and white outfit. This classy ensemble featured the ‘Madilyn Dress’ from the House of Eda. This effortlessly stylish skater-style upper-thigh length mini-dress is worth Rs. 16,999. The effortlessly stylish sleeveless lime green dress has a beautiful and intricate white-colored vintage motif embroidery which gives the timeless heirloom look that is trending at the moment. It also cinches at the waist, and we’re head-over-heels in love with this one.

Further, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress’ mini dress also had a fitted silhouette that hugged her curves at all the right places, while accentuating the diva’s super enviable curves. Meanwhile, the ruffled and flowing design at the elegant and effortlessly sexy piece’s edge added a layer of modern allure to her ensemble. This incredible dress, made in India, has delicate nature-inspired floral embroidery that elevates the diva’s outfit, beyond all comparison. To say that we’re obsessed with this vibrant dress is a total understatement.

Ananya Panday’s hairstyle, accessories, and makeup look were on fleek

Furthermore, the Liger actress chose to complete her sassy and sexy lime green ensemble with matching strappy lime green heels. It gave a harmonious and well-matched appeal to the diva’s overall modern and sassy aesthetic. Meanwhile, the beyond-gorgeous actress also chose to go the minimalistic route to accessorize and elevate her outfit. This included small, wide, and, visibly statement Gen-Z-approved hooped earrings. She also added matching silver rings to add to the whole look. Doesn’t the pretty Khaali Peeli actress look beyond alluring with this one? The SOTY 2 actress’ attention to detail even extended to her hair and makeup choices, enhancing her overall allure.

The gorgeous actress further chose to tie her hair up and style it into a sleek, tight, and high ponytail that not only provided a canvas for her glowing face but also added an understated layer of modernity to the oh-so-vibrant ensemble. Meanwhile, she also chose to go for natural-looking and subtle makeup, well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, subtle eyeshadow, lightly blushed cheeks, and the glossiest and prettiest pink lipstick. As she continues to redefine and nail fashion trends, our love for Ananya Panday keeps increasing with every social appearance made by the diva.

So, what did you think of the classy diva’s ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this for your next party? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

