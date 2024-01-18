Kriti Sanon gives modern twist to ‘lady in noir’ with comfy streetwear airport look

Kriti Sanon, one of the classiest and most talented actresses in Bollywood, is known for her unique sense of style. The talented diva always creates the perfect fashion-forward ensembles by merging modern-day trends with fashionably fabulous styling choices. Keeping up with the same, the diva recently left onlookers, fans, and followers alike, begging for more, with her stylish black and white airport ensemble. We’re head-over-heels in love with this one!

So, why don’t we dive deep into the details of the Do Patti actress, Kriti Sanon’s stylish airport-ready ensemble that effortlessly stole our hearts? Are you prepared? Let’s just jump right into it.

Kriti Sanon looked incredible in a black and white streetwear fit

The gorgeous Dilwale actress served streetwear awesomeness at the airport earlier today, in a classy and comfortable black and white outfit. The Mimi actress’ ensemble featured a stylish oversized Dolce & Gabbana Marilyn Monroe Sweatshirt, approximately worth Rs. 76,905. This cotton hoodie pays homage to the timeless, beautiful, and simply iconic diva Marilyn Monroe. Her vintage portrait with red lipstick elevates the black and white hoodie beyond all comparison.

The full-sleeved sweatshirt, made in Italy, has a round neck with a hood, adding to the outfit's overall casual and classy aesthetic. Further, the Adipurush actress chose to complement her oversized hoodie with matching black denim jeans. These floor-length denims have a wide-legged and comfortable fitting that adds a layer of awesomeness to her chic outfit. The classy denims were also ripped with cuts at the knees which added a layer of modern allure to the oh-so-sassy outfit.

Kriti Sanon’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup look rocked

Furthermore, Kriti chose to complete her stylish outfit with black and white sports sneakers which perfectly matched her airport-ready ensemble. This added a harmonious appeal to her casual and chic airport outfit. The talented diva also chose to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her outfit, with square-shaped dark-tinted sunglasses from the trendy fashion house of Balenciaga. These added to the comfortable outfit’s allure without stealing focus from it.

Meanwhile, the talented Shehzada actress also left her dark tresses open and styled them into a straight and sleek look. This allowed the hair to beautifully cascade down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection. On the other hand, she also opted for a natural and subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, rosy blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and not to forget the glossiest lip oil. This further accentuated her natural beauty while elevating her trendy ensemble. Kriti’s overall appearance cemented her status as a modern fashionista.

So, what did you think of the beautiful actress’ oh-so-cool airport ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

