Beach babes, assemble! Level up your summer style with the trendiest look on Instagram - sarongs and wraps matched with bikinis. Let's draw inspiration from these Gen-Z actresses who are killing it. Ready to jot down some tips?

From Janhvi Kapoor’s sassy silver ensemble to Alaya F’s black look, Palak Tiwari’s bodysuit, and more, why don’t we dive in and take a closer look at the incomparably gorgeous sarongs and wraps worn by the bikini-clad Gen-Z actresses?

5 times Gen-Z divas rocked the bikini look with sarongs and wraps:

Janhvi Kapoor in sequinned silver look:

Janhvi Kapoor is always slaying in sassy and stylish bikinis, but she's been stepping up her summer fashion game by incorporating stylish sarongs. This has definitely elevated her beachwear style, as evidenced by this gorgeous shimmery silver outfit with a chic design. We just can't get enough of this look! For a little extra pizzazz, consider adding a subtle wrap for a touch of contrast.

Khushi Kapoor in flawless purple look:

Khushi Kapoor rocks every outfit she wears, including her beachwear style with stunning bikini sets. She sported a bold purple set with a plunging neckline and high-waisted bottoms, but it was her matching wrap that really tied the whole look together. Absolutely fabulous!

Palak Tiwari in bewitching black look:

Palak Tiwari is effortlessly able to embrace the beauty and allure of dark hues, and that is clearly visible in this enchanting beachwear look chosen by the young actress. Her look featured a sleeveless black bodysuit that perfectly hugged and accentuated her curves to sheer perfection. She added a Gen-Z spin on it with a contrasting white-printed sarong wrap. We stan this one but you can always add a matching sarong for that all-black look too.

Tara Sutaria in chic animal print look:

The trendy actress, Tara Sutaria, always goes above and beyond to rock the wildest and most statement-worthy looks. She recently wore a form-fitting leopard print bodysuit with a deep and alluring neckline. She elevated this look by giving it the Gen-Z approval stamp with a crochet white wrap, and we’re swooning over her beach-style game. You can even tie this wrap at the waist like a sarong, making it a multi-purpose piece.

Alaya F in stylish crochet look:

We are sincerely obsessed with Alaya’s fun, fresh, and fabulous fashion game. She always serves the most bold looks, and we adore them. She recently wore this black-based crochet bikini set with a plunging neckline. It looked incredible on her toned figure. She further elevated it with a sheer black wrap, and we are totally taking notes. You can even use a contrasting color to add a twist to the look.

So, are you feeling inspired to up your bikini game with Gen-Z-approved wraps and sarongs?

Which one of these looks is your absolute favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

