Deepika Padukone x Sabyasachi sari is best combo ever & her BAFTA red carpet look is proof

Deepika Padukone- the queen has yet again served a modern-party-ready look in a gold-sequinned saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee- a designer she often goes back to. At the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2024), Padukone walked the red carpet wearing this classic gold drape with a matching sleeveless blouse, in a low back and plunging neckline.

Padukone draped the muted-gold sequinned sari with a sleeveless blouse- adding a perfect balance of elegance and hotness. Further, she styled her modern ensemble with Sabyasachi's statement earrings. Trust Deepika Padukone to always leave us in awe with her envy-inducing couture, each time she steps out. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the latest look in the Sabyasachi saree has definitely earned a place in Deepika Padukone's Hall of Fame. It is a true masterpiece that showcases her impeccable sense of fashion and how she manages to pull it off effortlessly each time.

Given the contemporary theme of her outfit, hair stylist Yianni Tsapatori tied her tresses in a messy bun, giving an oh-so-romantic touch to the overall look. The Fighter actress opted for a bronze palette for her makeup. A matte blush pink lip, rightly contoured cheeks, filled eyebrows and soft smokey eye makeup completed her look.

Well, Love gold? Deepika Padukone's gold sequin saree is the perfect way to the modern way without going OTT. Scroll ahead to recreate her look for your BFF's sangeet night.

Deepika Padukone in Sabysachi Saree at BAFTA

This isn't the first time that Padmavaat actress has worn a saree to an international platform. Before, she walked her very first Cannes Film Festival years in Rohit Bal, Abu-Sandeep and a Sabyasachi saree while attending the Cannes jury in 2022.

As we all know, the diva never fails to make a statement in Indian staple and interestingly, Deepika Padukone x Sabyasachi sari is the best combo ever. Deepika Padukone's looks from the past are proof that her wardrobe consists of several statement-making ensembles- from experimental silhouettes to timeless sequins.

Deepika Padukone in blue Sabyasachi saree

To rewind, in 2020, at the premiere of her film Chhapaak in Mumbai, the stunner wore a similar bold blue sequinned sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She accessorised the look with a pair of gold earrings, a stack of mismatched kadas and finger rings. To elevate the look, she opted for blue smoky eyes, and a matte nude lip and styled her hair in her signature sleek back, wet look- a perfect creation to the evening ensemble.

