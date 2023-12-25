Deepika Padukone slays in Sabyasachi printed saree; exudes regal ‘Mastani’ vibes

Deepika Padukone has an incredible knack for mesmerizing us with her flawless style. And when it comes to timeless fashion, she effortlessly raises the bar. Just recently, Deepika stunned everyone at an event with her breathtaking saree ensemble.

The Jawan actress completely nailed the outfit with her effortless style and grace. The meticulously selected saree perfectly highlighted her figure, while the intricate embellishments added a touch of elegance.

Deepika Padukone’s gorgeous blue Sabyasachi saree

At the event, Deepika Padukone looked lovely in a blue saree. The beautiful actress opted to cover herself in a stunning Sabyasachi design that had us swooning. The saree had a lovely interwoven flower design with royal golden and pink tones that complemented the floral patterns. The broad golden border lent a sense of royalty to the outfit, highlighting Deepika even more.

The Pathaan fame teamed the saree with a full-sleeved blouse and a traditional round neckline to provide an attractive touch to the entire outfit.

Deepika Padukone’s regal accessory game

The Om Shanti Om diva’s accessory game is usually on point, particularly with sarees. This time, however, she pushed it to another level, leaving us speechless. She accessorized her lovely blue saree with a stone-encrusted thick choker necklace with a gold-toned finish base.

The necklace provided a sense of grandeur and refinement to her attire, beautifully complementing its regal aura. The Fighter star kept her earrings simple, opting for round studs to draw attention away from the spectacular necklace.

Deepika Padukone’s rich makeup and hairstyle

The Padmaavat diva’s makeup had a beautiful yet radiant base that accentuated her gorgeous skin flawlessly. Her cheeks were heavily flushed, giving her face a healthy and young shine. When it came to her eyes, she chose sparkling pink makeup that complemented her stunning eyes brilliantly.

Her lashes were loaded with mascara for dramatic volume, and her smeared eyeliner stroke provided a hint of sultriness. The Chennai Express actress rounded off her immaculate makeup look with a matte finish pink lipstick that brought an additional level of refinement to her appearance as a whole. Anil C, her amazing makeup artist, did an incredible job once more.

Moving on to her hairstyle, the Singham 3 actress’ tresses were styled into a chic low bun. The hair in the swept-back bun was flawlessly disheveled yet precisely structured, with a center parting that provided a hint of class. Her brilliant hairstylist, Yianni Tsapatori, developed a hairdo that wonderfully suited her entire look.

The Piku star showed off her love of full-sleeved blouses yet again, this time with a wonderfully draped Sabyasachi saree. Shaleena Nathani skillfully arranged the Cocktail fame’s breathtaking outfit, which precisely reflected her distinctive flair. The House Of Pixels captured the stunning images, which showcase Deepika's beauty and grace.

The Gehraiyaan star fashion instincts were nicely complemented by the mix of the beautifully draped saree and the long-sleeved blouse. Did you fall in love with this look equally as we did? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

