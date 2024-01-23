Fashion Face-Off: Malaika Arora vs Nora Fatehi; Who wore sheer embellished bodycon dress better?

Malaika Arora drew emphasis in November 2023 when she wore a sheer embroidered bodycon gown. This fashionista is well-known for her immaculate sense of style and ability to stay up-to-date on current trends. Her nude attire reminded me of Nora Fatehi's identical dress from April 2023.

Both dresses had stunning decorations, setting the stage for a fashion showdown. Now, let's go deeper to see who wore this style with greater elegance. It's time to settle the score and figure out who actually owns the sheer adorned bodycon suit. So keep reading to know the verdict.

Malaika Arora’s sheer gown

Okay, let's delve into Malaika Arora's stunning appearance. She wore a nude-colored gown that had us all salivating. The gown had a halter neck, giving it an elegant and classy look. The show-stopping crystal embellishments are painstakingly set in a captivating geometric line design.

This magnificent flattering silhouette from Itrh comes with a hefty price tag of RS 2,10,000. But, if you want to slay like Malaika, you must be ready to splurge.

Malaika completed her look with a bold silver necklace and piled bracelets on her hands. Her impeccable beauty game includes a smoldering brown eyeshadow and finely sculpted cheekbones.

Nora Fatehi’s pearl embellished gown

Coming on to Nora Fatehi's style, she looked stunning in a nude-colored gown that turned heads. This sleeveless masterpiece features a halter neckline and is embellished with an outstanding blend of stones, crystals, and pearls in varying sizes, producing a fascinating design.

Advertisement

Designer Yousef Aljasmi created this stunning gown. Nora finished her appearance with silver top earrings and fingerrings. Her makeup game was on the notch, with a soft glam base and sparkling pink eyeshadow to highlight her eyes.

The final verdict

The fashionistas must have noticed the similarities between these two stunning ensembles. We had to note that both gowns were elegant nude, sleeveless, and had lovely halter necklines. The silver accessories offered an extra bit of glam.

Now, while we admired Malaika's style, Nora Fatehi emerged victorious in this fashion clash. Why do you ask? Nora's style was all about simplicity and letting her bodycon fit shine. She didn't go overboard with accessories, which was appropriate given the lavishly embroidered gown she wore.

So, kudos to Nora for her effortlessly classy style. But we must say both the divas carried off their unique appearances with confidence and opulence. Fashion face-off like this points out infinite potential in the world of fashion. So, which of these styles did you like best? Please let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan flaunts her love affair with floral midi dresses as she attends Paris Haute Couture Week to support BFF Ananya Panday