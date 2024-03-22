Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, 5 actresses who prove not diamonds, but pearls can be a woman’s best friend too

Trends come and go quickly in the world of fashion, but now there is one trend that has stayed longer than others and is still going strong - the grandma pearl trend. It has won the hearts of Bollywood celebrities and fashionistas alike and added extra charm to their every look. For the unversed, grandma pearls are not your ordinary pearls, they are large, expensive, symbolise luxury, and demand attention wherever they go. Like other fashion trends, the trend of grandma pearls also began with the influence of stylists and designers.

Just as Bollywood celebrities are always in search of the next big thing, they noticed the trend of grandma pearls and incorporated them into their outfits. From red carpets to movie premieres, they have embraced the pearl trends in various ways.

If you also want to know how to incorporate the pearl trend, you can take inspiration from these five celebrities

ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt embraced the pearl trend for a screening of her film Poacher. Alia wore black velvet saree with a golden border and paired it with a sleeveless blouse that matched the saree. She adorned herself with a pearl necklace. For make-up, she opted for red lipstick and secured her hair in a bun. Pearls compliment black outfits very well, so you can now match pearls with your black outfit just like Alia did.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone attended the Cannes Film Festival and her monochrome saree stole all the limelight. She paired her saree with a pearl collar, which became a huge trend. Her white ruffled saree, adorned with pearls and crystal collar made her look like the queen of the ocean, adorned with pearls. She also wore pearl earrings and had her hair styled in a bun, keeping her makeup minimal. If you want to go the extra mile with pearls now, you can take inspiration from Deepika.

KRITI SANON

During the promotion of Adipursh, Kriti wore a pearl saree designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. She draped a plain white saree with a heavily worked pearl blouse with a corset bodice. The pearl blouse added a touch of elegance to her look. She left her hair open and completed the look with kohl-rimmed eyes, rosy cheek tint and dewy make-up. If you have a solid-coloured saree you can enhance its beauty just like Kriti by pairing it with a pearl blouse.

SONAM KAPOOR

Sonam Kapoor wore a saree designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, which featured small pearls along the border. She paired the saree with a squiggly pearl necklace which garnered her compliments. Her necklace is a curly Japanese cultured Pearl 'Curve' necklace from Tara Fine Jewellery. Her very minimal make-up with tinted cheeks and pink lip tint perfectly complemented her attire. Sonam left her hair straight and added a chikankari shawl to add an extra edge to her outfit.

JANHVI KAPOOR

For an event, Janhvi Kapoor donned a saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani, adorned with intricate beadwork throughout. The saree was uniquely draped with pallu crossing her shoulders and cascading down while the pleats remained structured. She paired it with a matching halter bralette featuring plunging neckline enhancing the saree's elegance. The highlight of her ensemble was a bead-clustered multi-tiered necklace, adding to the saree's grandeur.

Completing her look was nude-glam make-up featuring rose-contoured highlighted cheeks, a nude lip colour, mascara-coated lashes and shimmery eyeshadow. Janhvi Kapoor’s ensemble showcased how a pearl necklace can transform a simple outfit into something extravagant.

