Fashion Talk: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra exude cocktail glamor; Malaika Arora sparkles in slit cut gown

When the red carpet unfurls, celebrities shine with their classy fashion sense. Recently, an event was held in Dubai, UAE, where many Bollywood celebrities graced the yellow carpet. They nicely blended their opulent fashion sense with an extra dash of elegance. So, to check out which celebs rocked the yellow carpet event, scroll down.

Kiara Advani’s black elegance

The stylish Bollywood couple turned heads at the yellow carpet event, and can you guess who they were? It's none other than Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The Shershah actress exuded noir elegance with her choice of black gown. The strapless gown featured a deep plunging neckline, while the draped upper bodice added a touch of drama to the entire outfit.

The Yves Saint Laurent ensemble also included matching black gloves. Additionally, the actress accessorized her neck with a sparkling stone-studded necklace. To complete her rich black look, she opted for matching black pointed-toe heels with a glossy finish.

Kiara Advani's makeup and hairstyle were next level, as she styled her tresses into a swept-back wet hairstyle with a side parting. Lastly, her makeup featured a luminous base with kohl-rimmed eye makeup and peach-hued lipstick that added a punch of color.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra’s stunning orange blazer look

Kiara Advani was accompanied by her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra, who also showcased his equally dapper style statement. Sidharth Malhotra wore a white shirt and added a black waistcoat.

He then added a perfect touch of overlay with an orange blazer featuring a shawl lapel collar. The actor paired his blazer with black pants and completed his look with glossy black loafers.

Malaika Arora’s gleaming gown

Malaika Arora is a gorgeous diva who embraces every trend effortlessly. She also graced the yellow carpet in a glamorous peach gown, completely stealing the spotlight at the yellow carpet event with its gleaming flowy fabric. The gown, from Tutus Kurniati, cost AED 17,649 i.e. 3,98,876 INR.

Additionally, the actress layered her outfit with a furry jacket. Her makeup was on point with a matte-finished base.

Gauri Khan’s ethereal elegance in black gown

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, the lovely Gauri Khan, was also in attendance at the event. She donned a black gown with a deep plunging neckline, featuring an off-shoulder design and a body-fitted silhouette. The gown, from Solace London, was priced at Rs. 47,794.

Gauri Khan accessorized with a glittery silver necklace adorned with a triangle-shaped pendant and a black wristwatch that complemented her outfit. Additionally, she wore a silver bracelet on her wrist. For her hairstyle and makeup, she accentuated her eyes with a stroke of kohl and opted for a pink-hued lipstick that suited her complexion.

Her hairstyle consisted of flat iron waves arranged in an aesthetically appealing manner with a side parting.

So, which look did you find the most interesting? Do let us know in the comments section below and follow Pinkvilla for more such fashion updates.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora wears ONLY white over sized shirt with knee-high boots, flaunts her go-to party look