Janhvi Kapoor is blue-ming and embracing her inner summer child in blue, gold tissue saree

Janhvi Kapoor casts a spell with her blue tissue saree

The Bawaal actress shared pictures from the ‘special day’ that was the grand launch of her upcoming untitled film, which is tentatively called RC16. Kapoor shared pictures from the event on social media, and it was her gorgeous outfit choice that had our attention.There is no comparison to Janhvi Kapoor's ethnic selections. We have looked up to her for fashion inspiration for every celebration of the festive season. Janhvi made a stellar choice when she opted for a blue tissue drape for the muhurat ceremony. Draped in a beautiful blue saree, the diva radiated the glow of a Goddess. Intricate sequin work, embellished with gold and silver sequins on the border of the saree contributed to the metallic finish of her ensemble. The six-yard marvel had a dazzling sheen thanks to the golden embroidery that ran along the border. Her OOTD's appeal was alleviated by a sequined V-neck blouse in the same tone. She matched the overall look with her accessory choice, which comprised a stunning pair of hanging earrings adorned with stones.

Janhvi elevated the minimal look with maximum impact

For makeup, she dusted her skin with some blush and enough highlighter, applied mascara and winged eyeliner, and a red lip shade rounded off with nude eyeshadow. Her hair was tied in a neatly-secured twisted half-up hairstyle which also showcased her fresh highlights. The standout element of her makeup was the traditional blue bindi that complemented her blue saree perfectly.

Janhvi boasts a stunning collection of tissue sarees

It's not the first time the actress has graced an event donning this exquisite tissue saree. Janhvi’s love for tissue sarees was first noted when she graced Mukesh Ambani’s event. Manish Malhotra, one of her go-to designers, created a stunning gold saree for Janhvi. It was free of any heavy embellishments, the six-yard displayed a stunning hue of molten gold. A sleek embroidered border gave the tissue just the right amount of sheen. The centrepiece of her ensemble was a blouse with a sweetheart neck, half sleeves and an open back that was heavily embellished with a variety of dexterous crafts including dabka, rhinestones, and glass beads.

For accessories, Kapoor let the sari be in focus and embraced a pair of diamond earrings with emeralds to complete her look. Finishing off, she went for a soft glam look with a dewy base, winged eyeliner, highlighter, and caramel gloss.

