Kareena Kapoor Khan proves black can never go out of style in Alberta Ferretti bodycon maxi gown and point-toe mules

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been breaking the internet off-late with some phenomenal looks. Be it her hot red bodycon dress or her exceptional looks from her recent song Naina. The Kapoor girl knows what’s trending and how to make it work for her style, in the best way possible.

True to her character in the movie Heroine, Kareena is nothing less than a style diva who can rock almost every look you lay out for her. From a stunning voluminous lehenga to risqué blouses with shimmer sarees, or a casual oversized shirtdress - Bebo makes sure she leaves you gasping for breath in every outfit. On March 16, the beauty stepped out to attend her movie event and left us swooning and how.

Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in style in black Alberta Ferretti gown

For the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Crew, Kareena stepped out donning a gorgeous monotone bodycon maxi gown. While being minimalistic, the gown accentuated the diva’s curves in the best way possible, every time she struck a pose.

The floor-length black bodycon maxi was an Alberta Ferretti cut-out draped gown. Showcasing her body-hugging gown with a dash of bold aesthetics, the Jab We Met actress looked ultra-glamorous. The gown showcases a minimalist side to its bold aesthetic. Crafted from stretchy organza material that elegantly draped down the sides. It also features a draped cape across the torso along with a strategic cut-out on the shoulders that accentuated Kareena’s look further. Even though simple yet aesthetically pleasing, the gown is priced at a whopping INR 99, 466 (USD 1,200).

Take a look:

Here’s how Kareena styled her monotone black look with utmost flair

Featuring a high neckline and long sleeves, the gown left very little place for accessories. However, styled by Rhea Kapoor and team, Kareena wore a pair of chunky triangle gold-tone earrings from Rosetta Jewels that tied her whole look together whilst still maintaining her minimalistic charm.

For her footwear, the Kapoor girl opted for Gianvito Rossi’s Elle 85mm point-toe mules in black. Dripping sophistication, these mules have a refined pointed-toe style with a soft plexi on top for a see-through effect. Priced at INR 65,482 (USD 790), Kareena certainly knew how to put her best foot forward when it came to keeping it monotone but sexy.

She completed her look with her signature clean-girl makeup with smokey brown eyes and blow-dried hair.

Let us know what you liked the most about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s monotone chic look. Comment down below, right away.

