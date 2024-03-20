Karisma Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan nail the sass quotient, Kriti Sanon opts for comfort at Murder Mubarak screening

Ahead of the big release, the team of the upcoming movie Murder Mubarak hosted a grand screening on March 14, 2024, in Mumbai. The event was star-studded and we spotted a lot of beauties acing at their style game.

Marking her comeback to the silver screen, Karisma Kapoor along with Sara Ali Khan made sure to turn a few heads at the screening. Putting their glamorous foot forwards, these two beauties added an extra oomph to the screening. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon broke the norms with her laid-back casual style as she attended the movie screening in a monotone comfy co-ord set.

Kriti, Sara, and Karisma brought in three moods of fashion at the Murder Mubarak screening

Kriti Sanon looks nonchalant in an all-blue co-ord that channeled a comfy movie-night vibe

Usually oozing glam, Kriti Sanon decided to tone it down and go nonchalantly with fashion for the Murder Mubarak premiere. The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress sported a laid-back comfortable look as she wore a Saint Laurent embroidery logo long-sleeve hoodie in cobalt blue. This casual yet chic hoodie is priced at around INR 1,06,924 (USD 1,290).

Kriti styled it with matching blue flared tracks that elevated her casual look. She rocked the look with a pair of white sneakers and completed the look with a sleek open hairstyle and a no-makeup makeup look with just a dash of lip gloss.

Sara Ali Khan dazzled the red carpet in an off-shoulder floral Marchesa gown

On the other hand, the Pataudi princess stepped on the red carpet for her movie premiere in a stunning off-shoulder gown. Dripping every bit of panache, Sara wore a Marchesa Fashion Black Floral 3D Dress from the brand’s Couture Resort 2023 Collection. The gown featured an off-shoulder-sweetheart neckline and bow detailing on the sleeves. With pastel floral appliques all over the netted gown, Sara made sure that her fashion game was on point. Priced at a whopping INR 4,96,789 (USD 5,995), the gown was a stellar piece.

For her makeup and hair, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress swept back her hair in a half-up hairdo and finished it with a loosely knotted bun. With nude makeup and black heels, Sara Ali Khan looked simply striking!

Looking elegant as ever; Karisma Kapoor looked ethereal in an all-black contemporary look

Adhering to her contemporary yet gracing fashion quotient as always, Karisma Kapoor looked charismatic in black. Lolo strutted down the red carpet for her movie screening wearing a stylish ensemble from Jewellyn Alvares. The outfit featured an asymmetrical line drape skirt in black which the diva styled with a matching top. It featured a hint of bling along the style lines of the drape that cascaded off to the shoulders. Styled by Vrindaa Narang, the Raja Hindustani actress looked absolutely breathtaking.

Lolo finished her look with stunning golden-toned hoop earrings and statement rings from Amrapali Jewels and Sapna Mehta Jewellery. She added chic rhinestones embellished slingback heels in black from Rosso Brunello, priced around INR 9,999. The diva finished her look with a sleek back wet-hair look, chiseled nude makeup, and metallic nude lips.

Kriti, Sara, and Karisma - Who of these three divas looked the best?

