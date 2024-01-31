Kareena Kapoor Khan has constantly been at the forefront of all things fashion and class. The stylish diva always makes her mark no matter where she goes and what she wears. After all, it’s all about the diva’s charisma, charm, sass, and of course, her innate sense of confidence. This iconic diva doesn’t only follow trends, she creates them with the power of her fashion choices as well.

Even after spending years in the industry, this talented The Buckingham Murders actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has constantly been working to keep her fashion skills as razor-sharp as her talent. The beautiful actress has been aging like a fine wine and has never stepped away from the limelight. After all, why would she? The camera can’t help but love Poo and the people can’t stop cheering for Geet while dancing with the beyond-alluring Kamini, can they?

So, without any further ado, why don’t we dive into the fashion world of Kareena Kapoor Khan and take a gander at the diva’s fashion statements that prove her fashion supremacy and, of course, her continued relevance in the world of entertainment as well as the world of fashion, and beyond. Are you ready? Well, let’s just jump right in.

The awesomeness of chic co-ord sets:

Keeping up with the world of Gen-Z fashionistas can be hard for actresses who have been around for a while. But let’s be honest, that list can never be complete without the talented Heroine actress who is a laegue of her own, and has always gone out of her way to serve new standards of awesomeness, every damn day. This was visible in these chic co-ord sets. From a halter-neck bralette and skirt, with a sheer jacket to a shimmery oversized co-ord, the beautiful diva has done it all.

The allure of beautiful maxi dresses:

Along with classy co-ord sets, the diva has always kept the dress game up to the very top. She knows how to wear maxi dresses creating an absolutely dramatic, sassy, and incredibly applause-worthy fashion statement. The talented 3 Idiots actress has managed to wear everything from basic floor-length maxi dresses to fabulous maxis with an asymmetrical neckline and dramatic maxi pieces with puffed shoulders and peak-hole necklines, she knows just how to nail them all.

The fierceness of formal wear:

The recent era has seen a massive comeback of corporate-like formal wear to the everyday fashion scene. This trend is visible in the Tashan actress’ wardrobe as well. She knows how to make every trend her own and this is precisely what she managed to achieve with this one. The diva did this by pairing pantsuits with corsets to flaunt her curves and display all kinds of skin. She also added that touch of pizzazz with just the right accessories.

The supremely classy formal gowns:

Another area where the talented Jaane Jaan actress has always been on the very top is when it comes to carrying incredibly luxurious gowns with an incomparable display of sheer elegance. The talented diva has always shown her fashion best forward in beautifully designed gowns. Be it Gaurav Gupta’s figure-hugging and sculpted gown that framed her body to sheer perfection or Rajesh Pratap Singh’s unique Kaftan-like gown with a deep V-shaped neckline and contrasting gloves, the diva has worn and carried it all like a boss babe.

The era of incomparable kurta sets:

Many actresses tend to leave their roots behind when it comes to chasing fashion trends to make their way to the very top, especially in modernistic high fashion. But, you can never say this about Kareena Kapoor Khan. The talented Jab We Met actress has worn a lot of ethnic wear over the years, including beautifully embellished and vibrant kurta sets that suit her like a charm. We’re sincerely impressed with these, aren’t you?

The magic of incredible sarees:

Why stop at kurta sets when the talented Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s formal sarees look oh-so-magical as well? From the most fabulous sequin-laden pieces by Manish Malhotra that basically caught all the much-deserving attention in the world to minimalistic floral numbers created by none other than the fashion maven, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The beautiful actress knows just how to carry these drapes with panache and style, making them all the more special.

These ensembles have clearly made a case for and well, let’s be honest, proven the talented diva’s fashion supremacy which has continually been on the rise. She has always been making and breaking trends with her fashion choices and these razor-sharp skills haven’t fallen out of practice, even for a little while. She is a source of inspiration for every fashionista, no matter which generation they are from, and therefore, her fashion game deserves all the love that it can get, don’t you agree?

From dazzling dresses, oh-so-chic co-ord sets, incredible gowns, and beautiful sarees to stylish and simplistic kurta sets, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fashion journey has always been one to remember, and she isn’t nearly done yet. Have you also been rendered speechless by Kareena’s divine fashion skills and journey?

Are you as obsessed with her classy choices as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us through the comments section, right away.

