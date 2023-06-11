EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to turn producer with a digital film, will feature in it as well; Deets Inside

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actresses in India, and has an entertaining line up on films ahead. She will next be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush with Prabhas, and has an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor, The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, and Ganapath also starring Tiger Shroff in her kitty. Now, Pinkvilla has heard of another interesting project that the Mimi actress is working on, and this time she won’t only be a part of it as an actress. We have heard that Kriti is putting together a digital film, which she will produce as well.

“Kriti has always been very keen to explore different aspects of filmmaking, and has a keen interest in production too. So when she heard this script, she not only wished to star in it but wanted to back it too. It’s a slice-of-life drama, which will get a direct-to-ott release. Next year, Kriti also completes 10 years in the film industry, and feels this is the right time to make the move. Rest of the details about this yet untitled project is kept under the wraps,” informs a source close to the development.

Kriti Sanon on her journey

A while back Kriti Sanon had also begun her entrepreneurial journey, and in a conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, the Bhediya actress had spoken about the importance of passion in any field. "I would just want to say that find your passion, I always say that. Today, whether I am acting, it's something that came from passion. When you are passionate about something, you will do it well and if you make your passion your career, you will never feel like you are working and I think that is very important. Today, whether I am an actor or an entrepreneur, it's all come from passion,” Kriti had said.

Meanwhile, Adipurush is slated to release this week, and Kriti is in talks for a few more interesting projects too.

