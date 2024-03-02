Kiara Advani's impeccable fit, perfectly detailed black gown with giant rose and deep V neckline steals show at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding wedding party in Jamnagar is overflowing with oomph and glitter as celebs put their best fashion foot forward. Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan's, fashion choices for 'An Evening in Everland' dress theme includes high-end designers, unconventional ensembles and some ethnic drapes. Talking specifically about Kiara Advani, the stunner picked a black-flattering silhouette.

As we all know, Kiara Advani makes sure to prioritise style and comfort at the same time. She often opts for outfits that accentuate her curves and highlight her natural beauty. From well-tailored pantsuits to flowy dresses, Kiara's fashion choices prove she isn't afraid to try bold and unique looks. For Anant Ambani's pre-wedding, Advani wore a black gown by Albina Dyla, which pulled it off effortlessly.

One can see in the photos below, that the dress came with with deep V neckline and clearly, she seems to enjoy a little sparkle with a giant rose. The sequinned rose actually stood out at the neckline, creating a sophisticated look. The fitted gown at the waist balanced out its slightly more roomy bodice at the bottom.

Kiara Advani in Albina Dyla black gown for Anant Ambani Pre-wedding festivities

To complete her, Kiara Advani's makeup artist Lekha Gupta picked matte makeup for her, which she amped up with smokey eyes, filled eyebrows, a hint of metallic eyeshadow and rusted brown lip color that was both romantic and powerful. Checking all boxes of glowing glam, Kiara styled her hair in a sleek high bun that brought attention more to her outfit.

Kiara Advani's glam look for a pre-wedding party

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara Advani's love affair with unconventional earrings stole the show yet again as she picked giant earrings by Varuna D Jani for a dramatic effect, and let the earpiece elevate her luxurious gown.

What is 'An Evening in Everland' dress theme?

it is all about dressing up in elegant cocktail attire and it includes a variety of options such as floor-length ball gowns, high-fashion dresses, fusion finesse, cocktail-ready ethnic choices, and more.

