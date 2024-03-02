Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Saif-Kareena, Taimur dazzle, Alia Bhatt’s chic look, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn pose

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations have undeniably captured the spotlight, captivating audiences with their sheer opulence and star-studded guest list. The presence of Bollywood's elite, alongside international sensations and celebrities, has elevated the occasion to a truly unforgettable affair. Tonight's cocktail night saw everyone donning their most glamorous attire, setting the stage for a night of extravagance and revelry.

Inside glimpses from the star-studded evening have begun to surface, offering a tantalizing peek into the festivities. Let's delve into what everyone wore and the memorable moments that unfolded at this extravagant event.

Celebs grace Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cocktail night

On March 1, the much-anticipated cocktail night in honor of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant unfolded in Jamnagar, boasting an illustrious guest list that included luminaries from both within and outside the country. Kareena Kapoor Khan, the epitome of elegance, graced the event exuding sheer glamour. She dazzled in a resplendent mauve saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse, accentuated by a matching choker adorning her neck.

Her ensemble was elevated to another level with the addition of stunning green emerald danglers, perfectly complementing her look. With dewy makeup and her beautiful golden brown locks left cascading down, Kareena radiated sheer beauty and grace.

Saif Ali Khan, and their adorable son, Taimur Ali Khan, were a vision in coordinating black attire. Both exuded charm and sophistication, with Saif looking dashing alongside his young son, who undoubtedly stole hearts with his adorable presence.

Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight in a breathtaking navy blue off-shoulder gown. Her short hair framed her face perfectly, adding a touch of modern chic to her ensemble. With minimal jewelry, except for a dazzling diamond ring that adorned her finger, Alia allowed the stunning gown to take center stage. But what truly captured everyone's attention was the diva's radiant smile, which lit up the entire room.

Ajay Devgan, accompanied by his nephew Aaman Devgan and fellow Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, exuded timeless charm as they struck a pose together at the cocktail night. Dressed impeccably in matching black ensembles, the trio looked their absolute best, exuding an air of sophistication and style.

The esteemed cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, accompanied by his wife Sakshi, added a touch of elegance to the event. Sakshi looked resplendent in a stunning netted black saree, accentuated by a stylish blouse that shimmered under the lights. Her ensemble was further enhanced by a dazzling diamond necklace and earrings, adding a touch of glamour to her look. Mahi, as he's affectionately known, perfectly complemented his wife in a dapper black and white ensemble.