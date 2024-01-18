Bored with plain kurta sets? Try Palak Tiwari-approved floral printed kurta set worth Rs. 5K

Palak Tiwari, the stunning Gen-Z diva constantly captures eyes everywhere she moves, whether in town or at the airport. When it comes to fashion, the actress who made her Bollywood debut recently understands how to dig deep into all the corners and pull out the greatest looks.

Palak Tiwari was recently photographed at the airport, showing off her ethnic side in a lovely floral-printed anarkali kurta set. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looked great in the dress, but she also accessorized well and glammed up her airport look like an expert. If you want to know everything about her outfit and how she pulled it off, keep reading.

Palak Tiwari in Anarkali kurta set

When it comes to airport fashion, this diva shows how to make a statement. She was spotted wearing a stunning anarkali suit set with a lovely sprawl of floral motifs. The kurta featured a classic scoop neckline and elbow-length sleeves, and it was embellished with gorgeous potli button detailing that offered a special flair.

The empire line of the kurta included gathers, resulting in a flowing and flared hem. Palak easily pulled off the ethnic chic style when she wore straight pants with the same floral design. She folded her dupatta and draped it elegantly over her neck to complete her look. This amazing anarkali kurta set is by Rivaaj Clothing and costs only Rs. 5,500.

Palak Tiwari’s statement-making accessories

Except for one eye-catching piece, she easily made a modest statement with her accessories. Beginning with her ears, Palak decked them with gorgeous silver dome-shaped jhumkis. She wore a sleek silver wristwatch, keeping it basic but attractive.

But the item that grabbed the limelight was her black Louis Vuitton purse, which cost Rs. 3,99,077. Palak finished off her accessories with a pair of pink juttis. These juttis, with elaborate threadwork and sequin embellishments, were the ideal accent to her ethnic attire.

Palak Tiwari’s glam game for airport look

For her most recent appearance, she chose a basic makeup look that accentuated her features beautifully. With just a touch of concealer to level out her skin tone and a dab of pink blush on her cheeks, she had a fresh and beautiful complexion. Palak chose rust-red lipstick to offer a splash of vibrancy.

She kept her hair basic but beautiful, styling it in an open hairdo that allowed it to flow naturally. Palak flawlessly blended every component of her outfit, resulting in a unified and stylish style from head to toe.

If you appreciated her airport style as much as we did, please let us know in the comments section below.

