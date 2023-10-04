Malaika Arora SLAYS in white corset-like blazer with matching flared pants and an expensive Bottega Veneta bag

Bollywood has its share of beautiful and fashionable divas who are dreamy beyond compare but none of them quite compare to the entertainment industry’s own fashion queen, Malaika Arora. The divine The Action Hero actress was recently spotted and papped at the movie premiere of Rhea Kapoor’s Thank You For Coming while wearing the most gorgeous all-white ensemble with a luxurious black Bottega Veneta bag that legit left us wanting more.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the Dil Se actress’ all-white ensemble to check out what made it super special. Are you ready?

Malaika Arora looked super stylish in a classy all-white formal ensemble

The stylish Dabangg actress chose to wear a white fitted blazer with a cropped corset-like, body-hugging silhouette. The classy piece also had crisp lapels, a stylish collar, wide full-sleeves with cuts at the edge, a deep, v-shaped, plunging, and sultry neckline, and of course, excessive shoulder pads which added the pretty diva’s outfit’s formal allure. The exceptional Dabangg 2 actress further decided to pair this with white-colored flared, wide-legged, floor-length pants with a rather comfortable fit. This added to the exceptional gorgeous actress and model’s beyond-alluring ensemble. We’re totally in love.

Furthermore, the Housefull actress chose to complete her ensemble with white sports sneakers with a wedged heel. The talented diva also added Daniel Lee's black 'The Pouch' small gathered leather clutch which is approximately worth Rs. 2,13,122 from Bottega Veneta. Cut from black leather, this small version of the original design has a gathered, cloud-like shape and is big enough to fit your phone, keys, and cardholder. It’s a perfectly compact slice of luxury, isn’t it?

The Om Shanti Om actress also chose to take the minimalist route to accessories with simplistic stud earrings, a sleek bracelet, and a matching ring set, which helped add to the outfit’s look without actually overpowering the same thereby, keeping the focus on her outfit. Meanwhile, the Kidnap actress left her hair open and styled it into loose waves which beautifully cascaded down her shoulder. Whereas, the Aaja Meri Jaan actress’ subtle makeup look, with mascara-laden lashes, eyeshadow, rouged cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and pretty pink lip shade. It’s quite safe to say that the Prem Kaa Game actress has nailed this look, isn’t it?

So, what did you think about the International Khiladi actress’ all-white formal ensemble? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below, right away.

