Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone pairs faux leather waistcoat with black pants and sneakers; it’s all about comfort and class

Deepika Padukone was papped at the airport earlier today, wearing a fashion-forward black and white airport-ready ensemble. Why don’t we take a proper look at her OOTD?

Written by Mehak Walia , Journalist
Published on Mar 15, 2024 | 05:12 PM IST | 1K
Deepika Padukone always remains a few steps ahead in the fashion game. This is exactly why her fashion statements inspire so many fashionistas around the globe. With her recent style statements, the diva has proven that her idea of maternity fashion is all about class, comfort, and pure sass. We’re sincerely obsessed with the actress’ simplicity.

So, let’s zoom in and take a proper look at the monochromatic airport-ready ensemble worn by Deepika Padukone, as the Fighter actress stepped out of the Mumbai airport earlier today.

What was Deepika Padukone wearing today?  

The Jawan actress made a show-stopping fashion statement at the airport this morning in a mesmerizing monochromatic ensemble. This outfit merged comfort with class to create the perfect airport-ready ensemble. 

This featured a slightly oversized white cap-sleeved T-shirt with a sophisticated circular high neckline. This was layered with a sleeveless waistcoat with faux fur lining and a glossy leather-like material that screamed simplicity and sheer elegance.

The Pathaan actress paired this with matching floor-length black pants with an oversized and loose silhouette that looked as awesome as it felt.  The diva completed the sporty and spectacular ensemble with white sneakers that perfectly matched the casual white T-shirt. Deepika showed how maternity fashion can be customized to create a stylish and comfortable travel-ready look. 

With this comfortably classy ensemble, Padukone also proved that pregnancy-friendly fashion doesn’t mean swapping your style out for extremely loose and dull clothes, and we’re totally taking notes.

How did Deepika Padukone elevate her outfit? 

Furthermore, the Bajirao Mastani actress chose to complete her airport-ready ensemble with black dark-tinted sunglasses with gold work on the frame. These added a well-thought-out appeal to the diva’s overall look. Deepika wisely took a minimalistic route by not adding any more excessive accessories to her look. This made sure that the focus remained steady on her much-deserving ensemble. 

Meanwhile, DP also chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a rather messy but well-tied high bun with a middle parting. This elegant hairstyle made sure that her gorgeous face was visible. It also added a casual edge to her classy airport ensemble while giving it a sporty twist. 

On the other hand, Padukone chose to keep things minimal with her makeup. With just a touch of nourishing lip gloss, she flaunted her natural beauty. However, the highlight of the look was, of course, her incomparable smile. How can one not fall in love with that? 

So, what did you think of Deepika Padukone’s airport ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away. 

Credits: Manav Manglani
