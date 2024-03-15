Tamannaah Bhatia has always gone the extra mile to serve the fiercest and freshest fashion statements. This is precisely what makes her such an inspiration for modern fashionistas around the globe. The actress made a case for her fashion superiority last night as she attended the premiere of Murder Mubarak to cheer on her beau, Vijay Varma. For this special occasion, she wore a magical off-white crochet gown that quite literally rendered us speechless!

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a detailed glance at Tamannaah Bhatia’s nature-inspired fashion statement at Murder Mubarak’s special screening?

What was Tamannaah Bhatia wearing for the premiere night?

The Lust Stories 2 actress made us swoon in the magical off-white Accalia Gown from Cult Gaia, which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 2,04,800. This beautiful ankle-length gown is purely crafted from hand-crocheted geometric and nature-inspired floral patterns, offering just the right amount of openness and coverage.

This Bholaa Shankar actress' statement-worthy Cult Gaia piece features a halter neckline with tie-ups at the back and super hot cut-outs at the waist, which not only enhanced the diva's flattering figure but also created the perfect hourglass silhouette that would quite literally be the envy of the town.

Tamannaah Bhatia gave her magical ensemble a formal twist:

The Jailer actress' classy dress was supported to perfection by two straps across the mid-back, adding an extra layer of security and sassiness. She further layered this with a matching white formal full-sleeved blazer that gave the super hot outfit a rather formal twist.

The oversized silhouette of the Babli Bouncer actress' blazer with the shoulder pads served power perfection. It was left open to display the gorgeous gown underneath. This fabulous ensemble is proof that Tamannaah Bhatia knows exactly how to wow onlookers. The diva's nature-inspired statement was a total blessing, and we don't think we will ever be able to get over this one.

How did Tamannaah Bhatia elevate this outfit?

Tamannaah completed her classy ensemble with matching off-white pumps featuring a pointed-toe design. She also added a matching statement-worthy ring to complete her style statement. These choices gave her magical outfit a well-thought-out appeal, making us fall in love with the diva's creativity. Bhatia's hair and makeup expert, Florian Hurel, left the diva's dark locks open and styled them into natural-looking waves that beautifully cascaded down her shoulders and back.

This effortlessly elegant and easily manageable hairstyle ensured that Tamannaah's gorgeous face was visible. Additionally, he went with an oh-so-glam makeup look featuring a dewy base, mascara-coated eyelashes, and subtle eyeshadow. She also sported perfectly blushed, baked, and highlighted cheeks to complete the look. However, the perfect pink lip gloss made her look simply flawless.

So, what did you think of Tamannaah Bhatia's all-white outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

