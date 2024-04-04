Summer is here, and with itself, it brings long and extremely warm days. So, it’s time to ditch those heavy boots for lighter, breezier footwear options. What better way to elevate your summer outfit than with a pair of simple and stylish women's white sneakers? This season, white sneakers are taking Center stage, and celebrities are leading the charge. After all, there's a perfect pair of white sneakers for every woman and every occasion.

From Kriti Sanon’s chunky white sneakers to Malaika Arora’s chic white sneakers, Shraddha Kapoor’s sports sneakers, and others, why don’t we zoom into the wardrobes of our favorite celebrities to get some celebrity-approved women's white sneakers inspiration?

Top 9 celebrity-inspired best white sneakers for women

Kriti Sanon in chunky white sneakers:

Kriti recently served a sassy monochromatic outfit with chunky white sneakers with a black and white striped co-ord set. This ensemble also featured a matching long-collared shirt, which was just all things amazing. We love this effortlessly stylish and trendy combo. Such lightweight pair of shoes are always a cool choice, even for people with wide feet.

Disha Patani in white high-top sneakers:

Disha loves to wear cool and casual outfits, and we love to take notes. She recently wore black and white high-top sneakers with a pink bralette-like strapless crop top, ripped denim baggy jeans, and a stylish sling bag. We undeniably adore these popular comfortable sneakers for women.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor in white sports sneakers:

Shraddha looks amazing in vibrant colors and she recently proved this by wearing trendy white running shoes with a bright blue co-ord set with a white cropped top. The talented diva completed her fashion-forward outfit with minimalistic accessories. Such comfortable sports sneakers are a great choice for fun outfits.

Sara Ali Khan’s sneakers with colored heels:

Sara knows just how to turn heads, even in her casual fits like the camo-printed T-shirt dress that she wore recently. She paired this dress with trendy white sneakers which have colorful and layered heels. This classy combo with minimalist sneakers was all things awesome.

Mrunal Thakur in white and blue sneakers:

Mrunal Thakur recently wore a body-hugging bralette-like crop top with dark blue ankle-length jeans. She completed the casual ensemble with sassy ice blue and white sneakers that looked just fabulous. These popular sneakers for women were just great.

Rakul Preet Singh in white flat sneakers:

Rakul loves to wear flat pristine white sneakers. She recently paired them with a chic all-denim ensemble. This stylish outfit featured an oversized cropped jacket layered over a white cropped top and straight-fit ankle-length jeans. Such trendy white sneakers go really well with denim outfits.

Deepika Padukone in white canvas sneakers:

Deepika loves to wear light-colored ensembles, and she recently wore trendy graphic white canvas sneakers with a beyond-awesome white and blue casual outfit that looked fabulous. Her outfit featured an oversized top with baggy denim jeans, and we loved her chic style. Such classic pairs rock with light-hued outfits.

Malaika Arora in chic white sneakers:

Malaika wore a white embellished pantsuit recently. This was layered over a cowl-necked sequinned top, and we loved it. She added chic white embellished sneakers to complete the semi-formal look. We’re obsessed with how spectacular these matching fashion sneakers look with her classy ensemble!

Karisma Kapoor in white star sneakers:

Karisma Kapoor loved to wear stylish printed shirt dresses as she did recently, pairing a cap-sleeved black-based dress with white sneakers that had a black star on them. These incredible and iconic white sneakers are undoubtedly a great choice for the summer season.

Advertisement

So, are you feeling inspired to wear sassy white sneakers for women with a variety of outfits, this summer 2024?

Which one of these sneakers is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: 5 Katrina Kaif-inspired swimwear looks for Summer 2024; From vibrant bikini sets to chic monokinis