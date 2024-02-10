Janhvi Kapoor's white corset dress with pink leather pumps is the perfect pick for on-the-go fashion

The Gen-Z lot knows how to make a statement, whether it's bold or minimal. We must appreciate how these young divas effortlessly pull off their casual fashion, always leaving us in awe. Among these Gen-Z divas, Janhvi Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense, always delivers her best when it comes to minimalistic fashion.

From traditional sarees to corset-fitted sultry gowns, Janhvi Kapoor's taste in fashion knows no bounds. As the Bawaal actress was recently spotted in town, we couldn't help but admire her latest ensemble. So, without further ado, let's dive straight into the details of Janhvi Kapoor's latest look.

What did Janhvi Kapoor wear recently?

The cute and youthful beauty, Janhvi Kapoor, was spotted in town for the Indian Open Pickleball Tournament 2024. She flaunted her minimalistic taste in fashion with her pristine white ensemble. The white outfit had a picture-perfect fit, with a corset top bodice followed by gathers at the waistline, adding a touch of playfulness.

The flared hem made it look even more flouncy. The floor-length dress, called the Lolita Ivory Corset Sundress, was from House Of CB and cost Rs 14,228. Janhvi served us with major fashion inspiration for the upcoming season.

What was Janhvi Kapoor's choice of accessories for the event?

Moving on to Janhvi Kapoor's choice of accessories with this corset-fitted white dress, she opted for just a pair of cute drop earrings. She didn't overdo her outfit with any other accessories. For footwear, she chose Celine's Pink Leather V Neck Pointed Toe Pumps.

Interestingly, she also wore these same baby pink pumps back in March 2019, effortlessly showing how to nail them with different outfits. Don't you think Janhvi just served us with a perfect minimal yet fashionable look?

How was Janhvi Kapoor's makeup and hairstyle with a pristine white outfit?

Most fashionistas don't usually opt for heavy makeup when they're casually spotted out, and Janhvi Kapoor's look was just another example of an oh-so-cute style. She applied a radiant and glowy makeup base, then finely contoured and blushed her cheeks to add definition to her features. Neatly filling her eyebrows added depth to her look, and she finished off her makeup with glossy pink lipstick.

As for her hairstyle, she styled her tresses into a high ponytail, leaving her flicks loose to flow freely, emanating easy elegance. We're totally in love with her minimalistic fashion look, as she effortlessly showed how to pull off white outfits.

