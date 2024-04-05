Nora Fatehi raises the style quotient with her dual-toned jacket and wide-leg pants

Nora Fatehi is not just a dancer but is renowned for her stunning style sense. The Canadian beauty has stirred up a storm in Bollywood with her impeccable performances and fashion choices. She serves a new look on every outing these days, and we are not complaining.

When it comes to fashion, Nora doesn’t hold back. She rocks bold and glamorous outfits on and off the dance floor with equal flair. The actress knows very well that her unique ensembles turn heads everywhere, and once again, she has left us in awe with her jaw-dropping attire.

Nora Fatehi’s OOTD

This time, the Crakk actress has chosen her outfit from the Sans Studio. Her outfit included a black cropped jacket, crop top, and pants. But as you all know, Nora’s outfits are never simple. Her black jacket featured a dual design. The placket of her jacket is made of denim, and the sleeves are also half black and half denim. The jacket's collars are also dual, half in black and half in denim fabric. The coat is giving off a dual effect.

Underneath the jacket, she wore a black top with a mock neck neatly tucked into her black pants. Her black pants were wide-leg and had a denim waistline. Aastha Sharma deserves credit for Nora’s magnificent look. The actress has proven time and again that her fashion always offers a fresh perspective, and she neither hesitates nor will ever shy away from experimenting.

Nora Fatehi’s accessories and make-up

The street dancer 3d actress is adept at complimenting her outfit with perfect accessories. She matched her outfit with silver hoop earrings, a watch, and black Louboutin pumps with a slim heel. For make-up, make-up artist Reshma Merchant weaved her magic. She applied a radiant base on Nora’s face, accentuating her features by highlighting blush on her cheeks. The actress wore a nude lip tint for her lips, and her eyes were adorned with kohl. Hairstylist Madhav tied Nora’s hair in a ponytail with a few strands left loose, while in the last picture, Nora let her hair down freely.

It is now a proven fact that Nora is a name to reckon with when it comes to fashion. Nora’s looks are always extravagant, whether at the airport, keeping it casual, or walking the red carpet. Her wardrobe is never dull; we could discuss her outfits endlessly because they deserve attention and mention.

Let us know what you think about Nora’s latest look in the comments.

