Mouni Roy makes a case for power dressing with her airport look in grey pantsuit and Rs 5.77 lacs Chanel bag

Mouni Roy, one of the classiest actresses in Bollywood, is known for her unique sense of style, her bold ensembles, her confidence and charisma, and of course, her seriously classy as well as visibly opulent choices. The fabulous actress has always been able to not only nail but also create new fashion trends with her fashion-forward choices. Keeping up with this reputation, she was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, in a formal grey outfit, and we’re head-over-heels in love with the same.

So, why don’t we take a closer look at The Virgin Tree actress, Mouni Roy’s airport-ready fit? Are you ready to get decoding? Well, let’s just dive right in.

Mouni Roy exuded timeless class in her grey formal ensemble

The Brahmastra actress was recently seen and photographed at the airport, showing off her fashion versatility by switching from feminine and super hot outfits to a more formal and stylish light grey checkered pantsuit. The actress from Gold chose wide-leg, high-waist, floor-length pants with white and beige contrast piping, along with a matching full-sleeved blazer to complete the formal and fashion-forward look. The slightly oversized blazer had six buttons on each side, a collared neckline, and neat pockets for a classic touch.

This piece was made even more stylish with a sharp lapel collar, creating a sleek silhouette. The traditional design also included structured shoulder pads, giving the jacket a polished appearance and a sophisticated vibe. However, the standout element of her outfit was the way she wore it with such elegance. The actress from Made In China paired her pantsuit with a white collared shirt, neatly tucked in to achieve a timeless aesthetic that pays homage to the classics. To add a touch of allure, she left the top buttons undone, enhancing her overall look. We adore it!

Mouni Roy’s accessory choices were undeniably on point

Furthermore, the London Confidential actress decided to finish off her elegant grey checkered outfit with a touch of sportiness by wearing black and brown sneakers. This added a trendy and fashionable vibe to her overall classy and formal look. And that's not all! She also opted to carry a stunning rose gold Chanel 22 Large Handbag, made of shiny calfskin and adorned with gold-tone metal hardware. The iconic brand's logo was clearly visible on the luxurious and metallic handbag, which is valued at approximately Rs. 5,77,500. Doesn't it look incredibly stylish with the diva's chic ensemble?

Further, the talented Romeo Akbar Waiter actress decided to go for a simple approach in terms of accessorizing her outfit. She opted for a striking ring and a pair of black square-shaped sunglasses with a dark tint from the luxurious brand, Yves Saint Laurent. These incredibly elegant shades, valued at around Rs. 35,705, featured the brand's iconic logo engraved on the side in a shiny gold color. They perfectly enhance the diva's ensemble, don't you think?

Mouni Roy’s sleek hairstyle and makeup look were also on fleek

Meanwhile, the Naagin 8 actress chose to leave her hair open and style it into loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection. We’re literally in love with her fashion-forward choices for this classy ensemble. On the other hand, Mouni chose to go for a subtle makeup look to complement her outfit,

This look, with just mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, and the glossiest lip oil, totally accentuated her natural beauty. From her impeccable hairstyle to her minimalistic makeup, every element of her look accentuates the allure of this airport-ready formal ensemble. It’s quite safe to say that the diva has once again cemented her status as a true fashion icon for the modern generation. We’re head-over-heels in love with the diva’s incomparable outfit.

So, what did you think of the beautiful actress’ light grey ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

