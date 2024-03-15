Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been an undisputed trendsetter in the world of fashion and entertainment. The Bollywood diva’s innate sense of style and incomparable elegance always makes headlines, leaving everyone in awe. Nobody can be like Priyanka, and her recent head-to-toe white silk-satin fashion statement is proof of the same. To say that we are speechless in this fashion marvel’s wake wouldn’t really be an understatement!

Why don’t we zoom in and delve into the details of the Bajirao Mastani actress’ stunning outfit? Let’s go on a journey to explore every element that contributed to creating Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ unforgettable all-white look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas slayed in a classy white co-ord set:

The Love Again actress attended an event in Mumbai, wearing an incomparable classy all-white co-ord set that looked hotter than ever. The diva’s OOTD made a case for her fashion superiority.

It featured a strappy white embroidered bralette-like crop top with a unique swirly and well-structured design along with a deep alluring sweetheart neckline that gave her elegant satin-silk ensemble a sultry edge.

The hem of the piece gave its bodice an artistic spin. The We Can Be Heroes actress paired the top with a matching off-white satin-silk harem pant-like palazzo with dramatic flares and a free-flowing silhouette.

The ankle-length pants had asymmetrical edges and an elaborately embroidered style with nature-inspired flowers and leaves around the waist that looked femme and fantastic. Her classy ensemble was honestly a piece of art.

How did Priyanka Chopra Jonas accessorize her ensemble?

Priyanka accessorized her look with transparent heels and an applause-worthy snake-themed golden choker-like necklace that was beautifully wrapped around her neck. This diamond-encrusted Serpenti Bvlgari necklace elevated her outfit to sheer perfection. This magical piece comes with a jaw-droopingly heavy price tag of Rs, 58,65,000. Isn’t that crazy?

She also added statement hoops, classy rings, and black dark-tinted sunglasses to elevate her classy ensemble. Chopra opted for a glam makeup look, with a matte base, subtle eyeshadow with winged black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes along with heavily blushed and baked cheeks.

Her vibrant matte peach lipstick was the highlight of the all-white look. Meanwhile, her dark locks were tied up and styled into a natural-looking wavy ponytail which allowed her hair to cascade freely down her back. She also left a single flick out to elevate her look and frame her face.

So, what did you think of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ classy look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

