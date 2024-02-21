Rakul Preet Singh, one of Bollywood’s most gorgeous and talented actresses, has finally tied the knot with her beau, Jackky Bhagnani, in a fairytale wedding that is literally out of our dreams. The dreamy wedding was hosted in Goa today, and Rakul, like many other talented actresses before her, chose to go for pastel on her big day. But, let’s be honest, she did it in her own way, as usual. The actress went for a nature-inspired ensemble, styled by Ami Patel. We’re head-over-heels in love with the diva’s piece!

In fact, the couple twinned in custom Tarun Tahiliani pieces, isn’t that adorable? Let’s take a detailed glance at the Yaariyan actress’ neutral-colored and hyper-feminine bridal look to understand the beyond-spectacular ensemble that Rakul Preet Singh wore for her wedding.

Rakul Preet Singh looks magical in pastel-colored wedding look

The newlyweds shared dreamy pictures from the ceremony with the caption, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni". Rakul left our hearts racing in an incomparably classy and simply breathtaking pastel-colored lehenga set. The contemporary outfit, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, featured a special full-sleeved blouse with sheer tulle sleeves, delicately adorned with graded pearls and crystals.

The aesthetically pleasing blouse had an alluring V-shaped neckline which gave it a layer of sultriness. The sequin and embroidery embellished blouse also helped the diva flaunt her well-toned waistline. However, the absolute highlight of this blouse is the delicate white bead droplets that make it look ravishing.

The shimmery fabric did wonders for the whole look. The Ayalaan actress chose to pair this blouse with a heavily embellished floor-length lehenga. This dramatic and flowy nature-inspired lehenga looked like a hand-embroidered 3D dream. The ethereal piece, with ivory and blush hues, had appliqué flowers and threadwork that made the whole floral look pop.

The lehenga had various pastel hues coming together to create a fairytale-worthy dream. The actress looks like a modern-day princess in an elaborate nature-inspired lehenga leaving us gasping. The sequin-embellished lehenga beautifully moved along with the diva as she walked ahead with confidence and grace.

Rakul Preet Singh’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were also on point

Furthermore, the De De Pyaar De actress added a matching and elaborate sheer dupatta with flowery elements. This beautiful lace dupatta graced the diva’s head as a veil. The well-structured tulle dupatta was visibly adorned with whimsical stars and scattered Swarovski crystals which made it look magical. The veil also acted like a train that trailed behind her as she walked ahead with a sophisticated and fresh sway.

Rakul also chose to add statement accessories to elevate her wedding day ensemble. This included a dramatically choker-like necklace with kundan and pearl encrusted all over it. The regal design of the necklace was all things fabulous. She also added matching floral-inspired shiny earrings with Kundan work.

The stylish Thank God actress added a matching maang-tikka to elevate her dreamy look. Meanwhile, she also went for matching pink-colored choodha bangles which of course, looked stunning. Let’s not forget her huge-sized diamond-encrusted silver ring. I mean, look at the size of that ring. A great choice indeed!

Meanwhile, Singh chose to tie her hair up into a fabulous bun with pink-colored flowers. This hairstyle looked amazing with the diva’s sincerely stunning lehenga set. However, her matching minimalistic makeup look, with a dewy base, pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and heavily blushed as well as highlighted cheeks also stole our hearts. However, the pink-colored lipstick was the highlight of the look.

We think this enchanting bridal look truly complimented the diva’s formidable, elegant, and youthful spirit. We would like to take this moment to send our best wishes to the newly-wed couple and hope for their long and happy life together.

So, what did you think of Rakul Preet Singh’s bridal look? Are you as obsessed and inspired as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

