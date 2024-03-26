Samantha Ruth Prabhu vs Kriti Sanon fashion face-off: Who wore black skirt suit with bralette better?

Fashion is a big deal in the entertainment industry, and every celebrity tries their best to put their most glam look forward. But sometimes, it happens that two celebrities end up wearing similar clothes or their outfits end up looking similar. In such cases, there is a comparison online on who styled or pulled off the look better AKA a fashion face-off.

Recently, there has been a fashion face-off between two top actresses, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kriti Sanon. Both of them chose similar black suits for different events and styled them in their own unique ways, looking their best. So, now we leave it up to you to decide who wore it better

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks like a total smokeshow in black skirt suit

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has often worn pantsuits, but this time she has picked a skirt suit and has given it a different spin. Her outfit is from the brands H&M and Kohra. Her skirt suit featured a black oversized blazer with notch lapels and wide pockets. Samantha layered her oversized blazer over a black triangular bralette with a knot on the front. She wore a high-waisted column skirt to complete her gorgeous all-black look.

Advertisement

While keeping her black outfit in mind, she also maintained her make-up in a similar manner. Smokey eyes, nude glossy lips, highlighted-contoured cheeks, and mascara-coated wispy lashes were her glam picks. Samantha opted to forego accessories so that her ensemble would be the main attraction. She added maximum impact to her appearance by finishing her look with black heels and her hair pulled back into a bun with waves flowing down.

Kriti Sanon serves ultimate boss lady vibes in black skirt suit

Kriti Sanon has been seen numerous times in monochrome pantsuits, but this time she also opted for a black skirt suit like Samantha’s for her upcoming film The Crew. Kriti’s skirt suit is from the designer labels Kristina Fidelskaya and Comme des Garçons. Kriti’s three-piece skirt suit consisted of a cropped blazer on top which featured long sleeves, notch lapels and pockets.

Beneath the blazer, she wore a black halter neck bralette featuring a plunging neckline. It also highlighted Kriti’s toned midriff by showcasing midriff flossing straps tied around her waist. Kriti added more pizzazz to her look with a black ruched skirt which hugged her frame like her second skin. A minor side slit with a drawstring made it quite a snazzy outfit.

Kriti didn’t add any accessories, she simply styled her dress with make-up to give it a stylish look. She pulled her hair into a stylish bun with stray strands over the front. She opted for smokey eyes, nude matte lipstick, perfectly arched brows and mascara-coated lashes. Black heels tied her whole look together.

FINAL VERDICT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kriti Sanon both wore black skirt suits in their own style. We really liked both of their outfits because they accessorized as they saw fit, did their make-up and styled their hair according to their respective dresses, which made it hard to decide whose outfit was better. Samantha paired her outfit with an oversized blazer while Kriti chose a cropped blazer. Samantha’s bralette was simple, but Kriti’s bralette had midriff flossing. Both tied their hair in a bun and opted for smokey eyes. In our opinion, both of them are winners with their respective outfits. Now it’s up to you to tell us which look you liked better.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon is a retro delight in polka dot patterns, swinging fringes, and vintage fashion for TBMAUJ promotions