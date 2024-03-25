Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s black skirt suit with bralette can work for both business parties and weekend nights

In the South Indian film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already made a name for herself, and now she is set to cast her spell once again in Bollywood with the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Not only are her memorable roles what make her special, but her fashion sense has also left a mark. Whether it’s her flowy dresses, handcrafted sarees, or pantsuits, she carries herself with grace.

But when she shows us how to rock the monochrome look, transitioning seamlessly from ethnic to Western outfits, it’s an absolute delight. She recently shared a picture of herself in a black monochrome skirt suit and embraced the boss babe vibes in an ultra-chic outfit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's monochrome magic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is like a desi girl one moment and transforms into a glamorous diva the next. Now, she’s taking power dressing to a whole new level with her black skirt suit, and we don’t think anyone will break this record anytime soon. She picked up a black oversized blazer with notch lapels, pockets, and wide shoulders. A matching black triangular bralette with a knot on the front peeped out from underneath, while her midriff remained bare. Samantha finished off her fierce all-black ensemble with a high-waisted column skirt.

Keeping the classic black theme on point, she teamed her look with smokey eyes, nude glossy lips, highlighted-contoured cheeks, and mascara-coated wispy lashes. Samantha chose no accessories, letting her outfit take center stage. She completed her look with black heels and her hair tied up in a bun with waves cascading down, adding maximum effect to her look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu serving boss babe looks

This isn’t the first time Samantha has served boss babe vibes in monochrome pantsuits. Just a few days ago, she posted pictures in a white pantsuit, proving once again that nobody can beat Samantha when it comes to monochrome pantsuits. The actress wore pantsuits from the Limite collection from designer Kresha Bajaj’s clothing label. Her ivory number featured a double-breasted jacket, waistcoat, and pants. Gold metal charms were incorporated to embellish the peak collar blazer’s sleeves and neckline.

She wore a matching waistcoat underneath with a plunging V neckline and teamed it with ankle-length trousers. Samantha paired her outfit with a voluminous curled bob hairstyle, adding to her boss babe charisma. Adding a touch of bling, Samantha added chunky gold earrings, rings, and a metallic manicure, elevating her look and giving it a glamorous touch.

Samantha opted for a nude make-up look, featuring matte lips, neutral eyeshadow, and mascara-laden lashes, perfectly complementing the outfit. A pair of tan-hued velvet heels added a few more inches to her tall frame, completing the elegant ensemble.

