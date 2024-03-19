Citadel Honey Bunny: Priyanka Chopra 'cannot wait' for Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's spy thriller series

After a long wait, the first look of the Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra's series Citadel starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been revealed today, March 19. Prime Video India has shared the first poster of the upcoming series, much to the delight of fans, who are looking forward to watching the show. The announcement revealed the title of the show and this is Citadel: Honey Bunny. Now, a while ago, Priyanka re-shared the news and expressed her excitement for the same.

Priyanka Chopra expresses excitement for Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Indian spin-off of Citadel

On Tuesday, Prime Video India unveiled the first poster of the Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra's series Citadel and named it Citadel: Honey Bunny. The series will be headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Re-sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, " Cannot wait for this series to unravel another layer of Citadel!"

Have a look:

Sharing the poster of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Prime Video India revealed details about the series in the caption. They wrote, “Prime Video has confirmed the Indian series within the Citadel universe will be called Citadel: Honey Bunny.”

They further added, "Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe."

Advertisement

The poster gave a peak into the characters of Varun and Samantha, who play spy agents in the show. Both the actors can be seen holding a gun and focusing on their aim.

More about Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer series Citadel: Honey Bunny

Directed by Raj and DK, written by the duo along with Sita Menon, and produced by D2R Films, the series Citadel: Honey Bunny also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher. Backed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s AGBO, the series is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The release date is yet to be announced.

For the uninitiated, the American counterpart of the series was released in April 2023 and starred Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead as top-class Citadel spy agents. An Italian spin-off titled Citadel: Diana is also currently in development.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan's upcoming project is the action drama film Baby John, directed by Kalees and supported by Altee and Samantha was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy film Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana.

ALSO READ: Citadel: Title of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s spy action thriller series REVEALED