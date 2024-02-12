The Super Bowl finally took place and the game night was as exciting as it could get with over 23,000 fans in the stadium. Many beloved celebrities attended the oh-so-historic game between the 49ers and Chiefs. This star-studded list included Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and others. They all watched the exciting match with their fans while celebrating the spirit of the game.

Tay-Tay was seen at the game with her best friend, Blake Lively, as she cheered for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. This spectacular appearance was also a very fashion-forward one especially because the gorgeous singer served a rather sassy and fresh look from the bleachers, and her fans around the globe can’t keep calm about the same. Let’s take a closer look.

Taylor Swift looked cooler than ever in a classy and sassy outfit

For the star-studded game, the talented Love Story singer chose to keep things rather cool and effortlessly fun with her outfit. The diva opted for a sheer black sleeveless corset top for the occasion. This sassy top had a deep and plunging square-shaped neckline which added a layer of sultriness to her outfit. It also had a semi-sheer look that helped the diva flaunt her oh-so-enviable waist while highlighting her curves. The fitted top also accentuated her well-toned body, making her fans fall totally in love.

The stunning Lover singer decided to match this beautiful top with a pair of black denim jeans. These elegant jeans had a stylish rip at the upper thigh, adorned with lovely silver embellishments and delicate droplets on each side. The straight-fit of the jeans perfectly complemented her classy top, allowing the diva to show off her enviable curves. This effortless and cool outfit made the talented Shake It Off singer feel incredibly comfortable during the game. We absolutely love her minimalist style.

Taylor Swift’s cool hairstyle and accessories take the crown

The game was made even better by the Cruel Summer singer's all-black outfit. However, let's admit it, the hairstyle and accessories were the real showstoppers. Taylor decided to put her blonde hair up in a high ponytail, which a braid on one side that’s tucked in. This created a one-of-a-kind and easy-to-manage hairstyle that elevated her fashion game and allowed her to party comfortably.

Plus, her sassy fringes added an extra touch of style to her look. On the other hand, the Look What You Made Me Do singer’s fans went crazy over her statement accessory choices for this cool outfit. The diva chose to wear simplistic gold Gen-Z-approved hoop earrings with delicate heart droplets that made us fall in love.

She even included a gold bracelet and rings that matched, along with a layered necklace consisting of 3 chains, valued at around Rs. 2,49,049. Stephanie Gottlieb designed one of the layers of this necklace, which was adorned with diamonds, while the remaining layers featured a red crystal symbolizing her favorite team. The final layer had a studded '87', representing Travis' jersey number. We absolutely love this personalized varsity pendant with such significance.

We are obsessed with Taylor’s choices for this iconic and historic game. But, what about you? What did you think of the whole look? What was your favorite element? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us through the comment section below, right away.

