Sonam Kapoor wears white floral embroidered jacket from her, Anand Ahuja’s brand Bhaane to amp up basic off-duty look

Sonam Kapoor is a true-blue fashionista and she has proven this several times. Her wardrobe contains pieces that perhaps no one else does, and she knows how to make a style statement. The actress hasn’t missed a single opportunity to shine in the sphere of fashion.

Sonam Kapoor’s refreshing casual look

She often surprises us with her amazing outfits. Sonam turns heads not just in her red carpet outfits but also in her casual ones. Sonam was recently spotted in a casual outfit that made us want to get our hands on it. She wore a black crop top with denim jeans, the standout feature was a white jacket which she layered over her crop top. Her white jacket had full sleeves with notch lapels, pockets and orange floral embroidery.

Sonam paired black sandals with her outfit. Keeping her make-up look neutral, she opted for blushed cheeks, Smokey eyes, nude lips and her locks left open. It is safe to say that, for a relaxed day, Sonam’s outfit is the best pick.

Sonam Kapoor radiates spring vibes

A week ago, Sonam shared a picture in a floral ensemble, which is a good option for summers. Sonam wore a blush pink co-ord set which consisted of a ballet pink bralette and printed high-waisted slip skirt. She color-blocked her look with a fringe jacquard print overcoat with intricate embroidery in lupine blue color that had notch lapels, full sleeves and ankle length hem. Sonam accessorised her look with Jimmy Choo pumps which she matched with her co-ord set and carried a white Jimmy Choo bag in her hand.

The Blind actress also added a bling factor with her pink shoulder dusters. In terms of make-up, she kept it rosy with pink eyeshadow on her eyes, sleek eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, cherry red manicure on her nails, and glossy pink lips. Her hair was braided with a parting at the center. Sonam Kapoor has once again proved that she never fails to dish out a statement.

