Sara Ali Khan always inspires modern fashionistas with classy and comfortable ensembles. This is especially true for her elegant ethnic outfits. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress recently left us gasping as she added more pages to the list. She wore 2 stunning and embellished sarees while promoting her upcoming movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan. We’re obsessed with both of these gorgeous drapes.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a more detailed glance at the Murder Mubarak actress’ incomparable and embellished ensembles to get a better idea about Sara Ali Khan’s ethnic fashion game?

Sara Ali Khan looked beautiful in a white drape:

The Simmba actress recently took to Instagram as she posted pictures of herself, wearing a pristine white saree to a star-studded event. These gorgeous pictures ended up setting social media ablaze.

The exquisite sheer saree, created by none other than Nachikhet Barve, was heavily embellished with sequin and pearl embellishments. The classy drape also had intricate floral designs which gave her outfit a fairy-like ethereal shine.

The diva paired this with a matching sleeveless blouse with a deep and plunging neckline with white floral work and broad straps. We loved her gorgeous outfit. Her stylist, Ami Patel, added white floral layered earrings with matching statement rings to complete the look.

Meanwhile, Khan’s dark locks were left open and styled into a sleek and straight look. She also went with a subtle makeup look with a touch of blush and highlighter, brown eyeshadow, and the prettiest pink lipstick. Her fans flocked to the post to shower her with the power of their love!

Sara Ali Khan looked fabulous in a black saree:

The Ae Watan Mere Watan actress made quite a mark at the premiere of her movie. For this auspicious occasion, she wore a dark black sheer saree which was just the prettiest. Delicate clusters of gold sequin embellishments with a sleek pink border, perfectly elevated the whole ensemble.

The well-draped saree with well-formed pleats was a work of art, and it suited the diva like a charm. It’s quite obvious that black is undeniably Sara’s color. She paired the saree with a matching black sleeveless blouse.

This classy blouse had broad straps with a deep and plunging V-shaped neckline that added a layer of sultriness to her otherwise sophisticated ensemble. Gold flowers were added to the blouse to add to the whole look, and we are seriously impressed. Her stylist, Ami Patel, also added statement stud earrings and a gold cocktail ring to elevate her gasp-worthy look.

Meanwhile, Sara opted for a sleek and high ponytail, styling her dark tresses with a middle parting and leaving out a flick to elevate the look and frame her face. Complementing her hairstyle, Sara chose a radiant makeup look featuring a dewy base, a touch of blush and highlighter, subtle eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and the prettiest pink lipstick. Gotta love her choices!

It’s quite safe to say that Sara slayed in both of these sarees, and we are totally taking notes, right here.

So, what did you think of Sara Ali Khan’s saree looks? Which one’s your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

