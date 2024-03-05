Surbhi Chandna’s heavily embellished pastel wedding lehenga ft pearls is NOT your usual bridal look

It looks like it’s raining celebrations this month! Just as we were soaking in Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding looks, we had yet another bride who made us gasp in awe. This latest bride on the block is Ishqbaaz fame, Surbhi Chandna. The actress married her high school sweetheart Karan Sharma at the Chomu Palace, Jaipur on March 2, 2024. The duo has been in a relationship for almost 13 years and has finally tied the knot. How exciting, isn’t it?

Surbhi and Karan dropped a series of wedding pictures on their Instagram handle. While the rest of the world was swooning over their couple pictures, we had our eyes on her gorgeous yet offbeat choice of bridal lehenga. Taking the offbeat route and skipping the usual pool of reds, pinks, and ivories, Surbhi opted for a calming hue of sea green.

Looking nothing less than a vision, Surbhi Chandna mesmerizes in a sea green wedding lehenga

Hopping on the wedding bandwagon but in style, Surbhi Chandna got married in a striking sea green lehenga from Bindani by Jigar and Nikita. Her choice of lehenga color and its ultra-stylish silhouette was truly an ode to every modern bride.

The lehenga set featured heavy zardozi embroidery along with floral motifs made with French knots and sequin work. Each lehenga panel depicted a paisley design heavily embellished with golden zari work that added to the grandeur.

Adding the perfect modern touch to the rather traditional lehenga skirt is the corset-style blouse. It truly is a masterpiece in itself! Studded with chunky pearls that add oomph, the blouse featured a sweetheart neckline and full sleeves. It perfectly accentuated the neckline and collarbone while subtly adding a contemporary vibe. But what stole our attention was the blouse’s hemline! Depicting domes made with pearls, the blouse complimented the rustic Chomu Palace that Surbhi picked as her wedding venue.

The actress opted for two dupattas, one that matched the sea green hue of her lehenga, while the other was a lone veil in blush pink. With pearl embellishments along the dupatta’s hemline, her bridal look was surely on point with the current ‘PearlCore’ trend.

How bride Surbhi Chandna styled her wedding look with statement pieces

When it came to her wedding look, the Qubool Hai actress’ stylist Pranavi Chandna accessorized her ensemble with a matching statement choker. With sea green stones and pearls, the choker from Gehna Jewellers not only matched the outfit but also elevated the blouse’s neckline. She styled it further with a matching maang tika from AZOTIIQUE by Varun Raheja and dangler earrings. Surbhi opted for white chooda and customized kaleeras to complete her look.

In addition, Surbhi’s makeup artist Makeup By Pratiba opted for minimal makeup which enabled Surbhi’s lehenga to take center stage. She chose to have an open hair bridal moment which made her look absolutely phenomenal!

