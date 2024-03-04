Subhi Chandna flaunts her enchanting engagement ring in first PIC from wedding with long-term beau Karan Sharma

Actress Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 2. They had a big wedding ceremony at the Chomu Palace Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Fans have been excited about their wedding ever since they announced it.

Recently, Surbhi Chandna, known for her role in Ishqbaaaz, shared a picture of her flaunting her ring.

Surbhi Chandna shares first photo post her wedding

The actress took to Instagram on March 4 and shared a beautiful picture with a special song, Kahani Suno. In the photo, the new bride can be seen hugging her husband, Karan Sharma. The candid shot focuses on her beautiful engagement ring.

As soon as she shared the picture, fans and celebrities congratulated the newly wedded couple in the comments section. Surbhi's friends from the industry, including Surbhi Jyoti, Anjum Fakih, Gurdip Punj, Nilam Panchal, Zain Imam, and many others, congratulated the couple. Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "Yayyyy, love and only love to both of you." Zain Imam commented, "Congoo." While Charrul Malik wrote, "Congrats... Wish you both a very happy and prosperous married life."

In the picture, Surbhi looked stunning in a heavily embellished gray lehenga, while Karan chose a matching gray embellished sherwani. The couple looked radiant as they were photographed during their pheras.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding pictures are all over social media. The couple, surrounded by a beautiful setting, looked happy in the captured moments. Dressed in fancy outfits, they were all smiles on their big day as they celebrated their union.

The Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma had been dating each other for quite a long time and exchanged rings in front of family and close friends. Surbhi happily showed off her diamond ring after the engagement ceremony. Later, the celebration continued with a Sufi night that brought together their loved ones.

About Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's love story is a tale of privacy and lasting commitment. Despite Surbhi's fame in the entertainment world, their romantic relationship remained a well-kept secret for over a decade. The actress and Karan embarked on their romantic journey in 2010, skillfully navigating rumors about their relationship. On January 15, 2024, the couple joyfully announced their wedding date on social media, making their long-standing relationship public.

