Surbhi Chandna is currently in a blissful state as the actress has finally married the love of her life. After dating each other for more than a decade, Surbhi and beau Karan Sharma have taken the plunge and gotten married. The actress kept her relationship under wraps and only revealed the same months before her big day. After getting married to her long-term boyfriend, Chandna shared a few pictures from her wedding day and expressed her joy.

Surbhi Chandna seeks blessings as she starts a new chapter of life

After getting hitched to Sharma, the Ishqbaaaz actress took to social media and shared beautiful pictures from her wedding day. In the pictures, she is seen adoring her partner, taking part in rituals in a filmy manner, and doing the pheras. Along with the beautiful pictures, the actress wrote, "Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together."

Have a look at Surbhi Chandna's post after the wedding:

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding announcement

While the media and fans sensed something brewing between Surbhi and Karan, as they were spotted together on multiple occasions, the couple kept their relationship under wraps. They revealed the same along with an adorable wedding announcement. Karan and Surbhi happily posed while their pet dog was seated nearby. A board nearby read, "My Humans are getting married."

After a few weeks, Surbhi shared a beautiful video combining special moments with Karan, announcing the wedding dates and destination. The video also had Surbhi singing a beautiful version of the song Kahani Suno. The video revealed that the wedding is set to happen in Jaipur and the celebration is on the 1st and 2nd of March.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's date before the big day

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma met each other as girlfriend and boyfriend a few days before flying to Jaipur for their wedding. The duo mentioned that it was important for them to take time out for themselves while planning the wedding.

Surbhi's friends from Ishqbaaaz Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and others surprised her and threw an exciting Bachelorette party for her wherein the ladies dived into the pool and had a fun time together before they got their bestie married.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's first wedding ritual

Surbhi and Karan's wedding rituals kick-started with an entertaining mehndi function wherein the couple wore shades of green. The couple entered the venue hand-in-hand and also grooved on a popular yesteryear song.

Post mehndi rituals, the couple threw a soulful sufi night and engagement party wherein they exchanged rings while the family, friends, and guests enjoyed music and danced.

Surbhi and Karan's haldi ceremony was an absolute blast. Taking place outside in the daylight, everyone seemed to have a great time, especially at the flower and coconut water stands. Surbhi was full of energy and laughter during all the wedding celebrations.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding day

The Qubool Hai actress looked ravishing as a bride. She ditched the traditional red and maroon outfits and went for pastel green and pink lehnga choli and looked beautiful. The actress walked down the aisle in a filmy way as she lip-synced to the song sung by her (Kahani Suno's version) which is said to be written by her beau Karan Sharma.

The couple looked happy and joyful as they carried on with other rituals from the wedding day.

Pinkvilla sends its warmest congratulations to Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma!

