Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her love for oversized silhouettes as she stuns in THIS suit at airport

Tamannaah Bhatia, one of the classiest divas in Bollywood, is known for her ability to always know exactly what to wear, no matter the occasion. The divine actress showcased a remarkable sense of style in a nude-colored formal ensemble during her recent airport appearance. The talented actress effortlessly combined formal aesthetic with elegance and a touch of comfort. It’s quite safe to say that we're obsessed with this oh-so-stylish nude ensemble.

Meanwhile, her beau, Vijay Varma also wore a stylish black leather jacket with wide-legged denim jeans while serving us some serious airport hotness. But, why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at the classy and comfortable airport ensemble worn by the fabulous actress, Tamannaah Bhatia which left us gasping and wanting more? Let’s get to it.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked amazing in a classy beige pantsuit

The Lust Stories 2 actress was recently spotted at the airport, walking hand-in-hand with her beau, Varma, while wearing the most classy and timeless oversized nude-colored pantsuit that made our hearts skip a beat. The Jailer actress’ ensemble featured a long and oversized blazer with full sleeves and a long V-shaped neckline with buttons on both sides. This comfortable fit suits the Bahubali actress’ toned figure like a charm.

Complementing the divine Bahubali 2 actress’ oh-so-style beige-ish nude blazer, the diva chose to wear ankle-length oversized pants with wide legs, which was equally classy and comfortable. She also chose to layer her blazer with a high-necked black t-shirt that completed her outfit to sheer perfection. The talented actress ended up setting new airport-style goals, and we’re head-over-heels in love.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup games rocked

The Bhola Shankar actress further completed her ensemble with black sports sneakers, which added a harmonious appeal to her oh-so-stylish ensemble. The talented diva further chose to accessorize her airport-ready outfit with dark-tinted sunglasses, a minimalistic gold necklace, and matching small gold droplet earrings. The jailer actress also carried a contrasting black tote bag to complement and elevate her outfit. Furthermore, the Babli Bouncer actress’ hair and makeup were on point as well.

The diva left her hair open as her dark tresses beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to perfection, this also helped the Plan A Plan B actress add a touch of sophistication to her appearance. On the other hand, the talented actress’ makeup was subtle and flawless, featuring the perfect blush and a nude lipstick that enhanced her natural beauty. Doesn’t she look simply incredible? These wise choices ended up solidifying her status as a style icon. The talented diva looked nothing short of incredible leaving us all inspired by her style.

So, are you a fan of her fashion-forward outfit? Would you like to wear something like this on your next trip? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

