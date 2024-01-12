Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her love for cut-outs in Rs 48,740 brown midi dress and it’s all things classy

Tejasswi Prakash, one of the most beloved television actresses in the country, is known for her seriously fiery fashion sense and beyond-bold fashion choices. Keeping up with this extremely amazing reputation, the talented diva recently turned heads on Instagram, showcasing her love for cut-outs in a stunning Rs. 48,740 brown midi dress. The television sensation, known for her role in Naagin, totally captivated fans and followers with her alluring ensemble. In fact, we seriously can’t take our eyes off her classy gold, glam, and oh-so-hot midi-dress.

So, why don't we zoom into the details of the beloved television actress, Tejasswi Prakash’s gold and gorgeous ensemble? Let’s find out how the diva was able to leave her fans gushing and gasping over the power of her outfit. Let’s get decoding!

Tejasswi Prakash exudes hotness in a brown fitted midi dress

Karan Kundrra's pretty girlfriend recently took to Instagram to post pictures of herself wearing the hottest brown-ish nude ensemble that has ended up setting social media ablaze. This classy calf-length midi dress has a fitted and body-hugging silhouette that accentuates the talented School College Ani Life actress’ overall look. The sparkly and shimmery brown dress is laden with sequin work which adds a layer of much-needed pizzazz to her seriously gorgeous ensemble. And, we’re thoroughly obsessed with this.

The Mann Kasturi Re actress’ sleeveless dress has a high circular neckline and is made with faux leather material, making it exceptional beyond all comparison. It also had a whole line of hand-cut cut-out designs on the sides of the ensemble which added a layer of sultriness to her super fiery ensemble. The gorgeous ensemble, created by the creative and beloved fashion maven, Ambika Lal, is worth Rs. 48,740, and we honestly believe that it’s worth it.

It also has a super hot side slit which elevates the diva’s entire look to perfection, while adding some heat to her sophisticated ensemble.

Tejasswi Prakash’s accessory choices were visibly on fleek

Furthermore, the beyond-gorgeous Naagin 8 actress chose to complete her sophisticated and shimmery with beige colored pumps with heels and a pointed-toe design with a gold-colored tip, from Augustha, to match her classy ensemble. This added a layer of awesomeness and a harmonious appeal to her incredibly shiny and oh-so-classy modern ensemble. In fact, it’s quite safe to say that we are undeniably obsessed with the diva’s choices for this one.

Further, the Swaragini actress chose to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her ensemble, adding some much-needed shine and shimmer to her glittery leather-made ensemble. This included gold and brown square-shaped stud-like earrings, with a matching bracelet and a matching statement gold ring, from Ishhaara Jewellery. These undeniably complemented her sultry ensemble while elevating it like a boss.

Tejasswi Prakash’s hairstyle and makeup were also on point

But that’s not all; the beautiful diva’s hairstyle and makeup game was also visibly on point. She opted to tie her hair up into a tight high bun while bringing back the much-beloved 2000s style of puffs while modernizing it and merging it with her bun to add some volume to her super-stylish yet formal hairstyle. This ended up ensuring that her beautiful face was visible. There were also flicks on both sides which framed her face to perfection while adding a feminine appeal to her classy outfit.

Furthermore, the irresistibly gorgeous Big Boss fame also chose to add a minimalistic makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, black eyeliner on fleek, mascara-laden lashes, subtle brown shadow, heavily blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and the prettiest shade of nude-colored lipstick, which both complemented and elevated her look.

We’re absolutely in love with all of Tejasswi’s choices for this stunning makeup look, and we genuinely can’t get over this oh-so-classy and super-sexy ensemble. Can you? So, what did you think of Tejasswi Prakash’s oh-so-sexy ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please speak your mind and freely share your opinions through the comments section below.

