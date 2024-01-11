Disha Patani is the fiery modern version of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic Poo and we have proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unique and oh-so-awesome rendition of the iconic fashionable character, Poo, from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is known for her fashion-forward ensembles and bold as well as fiery fashion choices which ended up giving a total boss-babe vibe, who is always acing every trend. It’s quite safe to say that the classy character honestly lives in our hearts and minds, rent-free. This is perhaps why we have successfully been able to compare Disha Patani to this image in our head.

And we’re quite shocked by the result of the same. We honestly believe that the talented Yodha actress, Disha Patani is the modern version of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Poo. Don’t believe us? Well, why don’t we just take a look at some of the proof to back up this statement?

5 things that make Disha Patani the modern version of Kareena Kapoor’s Poo

1. She nails trendy modernized ethnic ensembles

The beautiful Kung Fu Yoga actress has always been able to ace her elegant ethnic ensembles while bringing a modern twist to the same just like Poo. She wears the classiest and most luxurious drapes by ace designers while pairing them with bralette-like blouses with plunging necklines and backless styles, and we’re obsessed!

2. She rocks bold and sultry ensembles like a boss

The Malang actress can carry the most bold, fiery, and sincerely sultry outfits like mini-dresses and corseted outfits with sleek straps and a plunging neckline as well as a body-hugging and fitted silhouette, like a boss. Much like Poo, she knows how to flaunt her seriously enviable figure and look P.H.A.T. (Pretty. Hot. And. Tempting)!

3. She loves to dress up in vibrant feminine colors

The Baaghi 2 actress isn’t afraid to experiment with hyper-feminine and vibrant colors like pinks and purples, and guess what? She looks beyond amazing in all of them. This is clearly visible in both of these amazing dresses worn by the diva. Be it ethnic wear or western wear, the diva’s shade game is also on point, much like Poo.

4. She knows how to jump on every trend train

One of the most ‘ahead of her time’ facets of Poo’s character is the fact that she was able to not only follow every fashion trend of the time but also create them, and this stands to be true for the Kalki 2898 AD actress as well. Whether it’s a cut-out style or a backless design, the classy diva is here for them.

5. She isn’t scared to take risks with a side of sexiness

Literally like Poo, the Welcome 3 actress is always willing to step or two extra with her ensembles because she isn’t scared to take a risk, at all. Whether it’s the naked dress trend with a shimmery sheer gown with cut-outs and plunging neckline or a body-hugging black midi with cut-out design all through the sides, the talented diva can carry them all, like a babe!

So, are you convinced as of yet? Do you think our comparison between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Disha Patani makes absolute sense? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, in the comments section, right away.

