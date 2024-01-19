Tejasswi Prakash, one of the most alluring and classy fashionistas from the entertainment industry, is known for her beyond-incredible sense of style and bold fashion choices. The incredibly stylish actress is known for her ability to carry the sexiest and hottest outfits like a boss. Keeping up with the same trend, the diva chose to wear an affordable and oh-so-cool beige and black ensemble with classy brown pumps carrying it with confidence and charm. We’re totally in love with her choices for this one, aren’t you?

So, why don't we zoom into the details of the beloved television actress, Tejasswi Prakash's trendy ensemble? Let’s find out how the dive was able to leave her fans swooning over her awesome outfit. Let’s decode!

Tejasswi Prakash exuded modern fashionista vibes in a beige outfit

The Mann Kasturi Re actress recently posted pictures of herself in a classy beige ensemble with a rather modern design, created by none other than the fashionable brand, Appapop, worth Rs. 8,999. The Bollywood diva’s oh-so-sassy ensemble featured wide-legged and incredibly comfortable beige-colored pants with a black zipper. These stylish ankle-length pants added a layered style of the modern harem pants trend from the early 2000s. Karan Kundrra’s fabulous girlfriend’s pants perfectly merge an older fashion statement with fashion-forward allure to create timeless style statements.

Further, complementing these incredibly classy pants, the School College Ani Life actress chose to wear a matching beige-colored corset-like body-hugging top with a stylish off-shoulder. The deep and plunging neckline added a layer of sultriness to her beyond-sassy outfit. In fact, the classy top also has a black-colored zip in the middle, adding some contrasting spark to her classy outfit. This all-biege outfit fitted the diva perfectly highlighting her oh-so-enviable figure. We are head-over-heels in love with this ensemble.

Advertisement

Tejasswi Prakash’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were on point

Furthermore, the Swaragini actress made the wise decision to complete her beige ensemble with the glossiest brown high-heeled pumps, created by none other than London Rag India. These pointed-toed pumps added a harmonious and oh-so-appealing aesthetic to her modernistic and alluring ensemble. Needless to say, the classy Naagin 6 actress looked as gorgeous as ever while taking the minimalistic route to accessorize her ensemble. The Big Boss 15 fame further opted for Gen-Z-approved layered gold hoop earrings. The Pachani Samsaram actress also added matching layered gold bracelets and sassy rings to both, complementing and elevating her alluring ensemble.

Meanwhile, the Karn Sangini actress’s hair and beauty looks were also visibly on fleek. The gorgeous Bekaboo actress chose to leave her dark dresses open and styled them into loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection. On the other hand, the Thapki Pyaar Ki actress’ glam makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, and lightly blushed cheeks with highlighted cheekbones. However, the highlight of her look was the beyond-pretty and glossy pink lipstick, that added to the Sasural Simar Ka actress’ outfit’s overall allure. We’re totally obsessed with these incredible outfits.

So, what did you think of Tejasswi Prakash’s oh-so-sexy ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you like to recreate this outfit? Please speak your mind and freely share your thoughts through the comments section below.

ALSO READ: 6 times Tejasswi Prakash wore outfits that were way too expensive than our entire wardrobes