Nora Fatehi makes way to the airport wearing an expensive Gucci sweatshirt with Rs 2.9 lakh LV bag

Nora Fatehi consistently delivers some major airport fashion goals. The lovely actress was spotted recently in an all-white attire, as she has a flair for easily commanding her airport appearances, and she nailed it yet again.

The Thank God actress looked stunning from head to toe, emanating elegance and grace. Her all-white attire not only highlighted her amazing fashion sense but also exuded an energetic and contemporary mood. So, let's take the time to decode Nora Fatehi’s latest airport style, which is unquestionably a delight for all fashion folks. Dive deeper to learn additional details.

What Nora Fatehi wore at the airport?

Nora Fatehi is a master of monochrome airport fashion. This time, she wore an all-white ensemble, leaving us in awe of her excellent fashion sense. Nora looked stunning in a white sweatshirt with full sleeves, ribbed cuffs, collar, and hem, and a zip-up closure at the back.

The sweatshirt's centerpiece was the GG interlocking logo texture embossed, which was from the premium Gucci brand and cost Rs. 88,300. She seamlessly combined it with matching white track trousers, displaying how a simple tracksuit set in spotless white can make an enormous statement. The Bhuj: The Pride of India fame keeps finding ways to wow us with her airport style.

What accessories did Nora carry for her airport look?

When it comes to enhancing their airport fashion appearances, celebs always add an extra dash of luxury with their bags, eyeglasses, or footwear. The Street Dancer 3D star achieved exactly that, as she was seen wearing a pair of black-lensed eyeglasses that exuded stylish and sophisticated vibes.

However, her choice of bag which was a Louis Vuitton Onthego MM bag in a lovely crème hued, boosted her accessories game.

With a price tag of Rs 2,92,000, it's no surprise the Marjaavan actress adores this handbag, which she has been seen carrying several times before. Nora completed her monochrome appearance with a pair of white shoes, which added a sense of comfort and flair to her airport outfit. The Batla House star's capability to seamlessly integrate premium accessories sets her apart.

More about her airport glam

Nora Fatehi's airport look focused on appreciating her inherent beauty and conveying easy elegance. Her flushed cheeks complemented her choice of pink lipstick. With little makeup on, Nora exudes simplicity.

She chose a basic and traditional open hairdo, enabling her long and beautiful locks to flow freely. Her inherent beauty, little makeup, and simple hairstyle produced a sophisticated yet appealing image.

Fatehi has unquestionably perfected the art of slaying monochrome looks at the airport. Whether wearing all-white or all-black, she exudes easy and breezy elegance.

The Bharat actress’ eye for perfection was evident in everything she wore, from a white hoodie to flawlessly paired white track trousers to her accessories, which included black-lensed sunglasses and a beautiful Louis Vuitton purse.

Now it is your time, fashionistas. On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate Nora's breezy elegance in her all-white look?

Please let us know in the comments section below.

