Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab THESE skincare products for a hydrated & moisturised skin

Can you survive a day without a glass of water? Well, even if you do, the condition of your mind and soul is going to be pathetic. That’s how important water is to our daily function of living. Similarly, our skin too requires a lot of water content to help us look lively and fresh. Apart from looks, skin dehydration can cause other issues like flaky skin, itchiness and so on. Here are 8 skincare products that can help keep your skin hydrated and moisturised especially during this winter where dry skin and flakiness are common.

Just herbs Body Lotion

This face moisturiser is formulated with natural ingredients like aloe vera leaf juice, cold-pressed wheat germ oil and other precious ayurvedic herbs that help boost skin hydration and create a protective layer of moisture that lasts all day maintaining your skin's healthy cells. The presence of aloe vera in this ayurvedic face moisturiser helps reduce acne and blemishes.

Price: Rs 645

Deal: Rs 516

Real Rose Face Wash

Made from raw rose petals, this wash face rejuvenates your skin and provides extra mild yet effective cleansing that leaves the skin moisturised, unlike other face washes that over-dries the skin.

Price: Rs 225

Deal: Rs 195

Moisture Cream

Daily moisturising reduces the signs of ageing and makes the skin healthy. This nourishing yet lightweight daily moisturiser locks in moisture for all-day hydration, to leave skin feeling fresh, silky soft. The Vitamin E, plumping hyaluronic acid and wheat germ oil in it has the moisturising effects to help ward off dryness.

Price: Rs 995

Deal: Rs 796

Argan Oil Lotion

This wild argan oil lotion retains the skin’s natural moisture content and leaves the skin feeling hydrated and nourished. It's an ideal product for people with dry skin. Apart from hydration, argan oil contains a large number of healing properties, including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that will benefit your skin.

Price: Rs 575

Deal: Rs 460

Hydrating Ayurvedic Face Cream

Made with a blend of natural ingredients and processed in pure coconut milk and sesame oil, this ayurvedic cream moisturises, softens and protects for soft, smooth and clear skin. It also prevents acne, blemishes and fine lines thanks to the magic of pure essential oils of rose and jasmine-infused in it.

Price: Rs 1645

Deal: Rs 1495

Shea Moisturising Body Lotion

Cracked skin can cause pain and act as a reason for other infections. Infused with organic shea butter which has high moisturising benefits, this cream keeps your skin baby soft and nourished. It also has a fresh mango scent and contains vitamins A and E, which not only keep the skin in optimal health but also protect it from being damaged by the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 399

Hydrating Aqua Gel Cream

The much-popular aqua gel cream is a multi-functional gel-based cream that is smooth and silky on the skin. It spreads evenly and effortlessly on the skin and leaves your skin feeling refreshed, supple and comfortable.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 399

Hydrating Alcohol-Free Toner

Though toners are mostly relegated and victimised for drying out the skin, this alcohol-free toner moisturises and works as a multi-vitamin booster that not only minimises the multiple signs of skin ageing but also acts as a shield from free radicals.

Price: Rs 920

Deal: Rs 734

