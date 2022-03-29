Best shampoos and conditioners for embracing healthy hair

No matter how many hair care products you invest in, you always keep looking for the best shampoos and conditioners in town. Since, shampooing the hair is one of the first steps of hair care, you cannot dare to ignore it. Never use a shampoo for the sake of washing your hair. You should rather use a shampoo to serve your hair with necessary superfoods. It is advisable to understand your hair type along with the effects post hair wash. Buckle up! Good hair days are finally rolling!

Hair oils, hair masks, hair serums, hair creams, etc. might deliver what they claim, but they are zero without a shampoo. And when shampoo is in the picture, a conditioner accompanies it by default. Is it necessary to use a conditioner? Of course! A bond between a shampoo and a conditioner is inseparable. Your shampoos cleanses your hair and scalp whereas your conditioner nourishes it with utmost care. It is the conditioner that leaves your hair silky, smooth, lustrous and detangled.

Types of shampoo

A. Regular shampoo: A regular shampoo plays a very common role of cleansing your hair. It is infused with normal ingredients that are expected to clean your hair with a sufficient amount of lather. These are the mild shampoos that work according to your hair type. What type of hair? It is an all rounder that suits every hair type.

B. Clarifying shampoo: This shampoo is suitable for those who are dealing with extremely oily hair and sebum buildup. A clarifying shampoo leaves your hair and scalp dry. Hence, it is not recommended for everyday use. Shampooing twice a week is enough to gain required results. Want to make your hair squeaky clean? Grab a clarifying shampoo.

C. Protein shampoo: One of the most important proteins for hair is keratin. Keratin is the superfood for hair. It prevents hair loss and breakage. So a protein shampoo is nothing but an anti-breakage shampoo. It is responsible for maintaining your hair volume and adding a dash of shine on to it. What’s more? This shampoo treats damaged hair like magic.

D. Ayurvedic shampoo: A shampoo infused with lots of herbal and plant extracted ingredients is regarded as an ayurvedic shampoo. They do not contain harsh chemicals and take a nature friendly path to seve what your hair needs the most. The natural ingredients are what makes it worth investing in shampoo. Ayurvedic shampoos are suitable for dry and normal hair types.

E. Neutralising shampoo: A neutralising shampoo is a shampoo that helps your hair to manage its ph levels. When you treat your hair with chemicals, relaxants and other harsh agents, your hair is likely to lose its ph levels. In order to restore the lost ph levels, you need a neutralising shampoo.

F. Colour Protection Shampoo: These shampoos are especially designed for your coloured hair and hair highlights. Since, the colours used to colour your overall hair or highlight certain sections permanently or temporarily, they do contain chemicals and reactants. Post colouring, it is necessary to use a shampoo that will preserve the colour treated hair for a prolonged period. A colour protection shampoo infused with oil, kelp and algae will help you to maintain your coloured hair with ease.

G. Sulphate free shampoo: The lather that your shampoo creates is due to the presence of sulphate. A sulphate free shampoo is a must have for naturally healthy and softer hair. They do not contain a soap alkaline base. Since sulphates dry your hair by extracting natural oil and moisture, you should bring home the best sulphate free shampoo.

After making yourself aware of the different types of shampoos, you should also note down the hair care product that you need to end your shampooing session. Your hair washing session doesn't end without a CONDITIONER.

What is hair conditioner?

A hair conditioner plays a crucial role in adding shine and smoothness to your hair. It makes your hair manageable and prevents hair breakage. It is a hair care product that helps your hair to look healthy and free from damage. Is conditioner good for hair? Of course! Hair conditioner for dry hair is a saviour when you need to fight dryness. A conditioner also makes sure that your hair locks in moisture and all the necessary oils.

Difference between shampoo and conditioner

If shampoo is mickey then conditioner is his minnie. Thus, shampoo vs conditioner is a myth. It is rather shampoo and conditioner. They go hand in hand because of their distinct features.

Shampoo: It has a lighter formula and thin liquid like substance that is meant to be applied to unwind dirt, dust, oil and accumulated sebum on your scalp. It plays the role of a cleanser and cleanses everything that is not healthy for your hair and scalp. It ensures that your hair becomes free for substances that cause irritation and itchiness. To sum up, it cleans your scalp and hair follicles.

Conditioner: A conditioner is a thick creamy substance that is meant to be applied on your hair shafts. To be more precise you should begin applying a conditioner front eh mid to the tip of your hair. It is a compacted hair care product that replenishes moisture and makes your hair manaeage after every hair wash. It adds shine and makes your hair smooth, silky and well nourished.

Best shampoos and conditioners are all that you need to end your shampooing session and attain salon-like hair. It is impossible to prevent dryness without the best conditioner. Nowadays, the best shampoos and conditioners have made their way to the hair care kit of millions and never seem to return. For experiencing and embracing healthy hair, here is what you need.

Best Shampoo for hair:

1. L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Absolut Repair Shampoo

This is one of the best shampoo for treating dry and damaged hair. It provides deep conditioning and strength to your lifeless hair. It is infused with the goodness of quinoa and wheat protein. For instantly resurfaced and repaired hair, you should vouch L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Absolut Repair Shampoo. It offers 13 times better resistance to hair damage. The ingredients of this shampoo helps in restoring the lost glory of your hair.

Price: Rs. 695

2. Selsun Suspension Anti Dandruff Shampoo

Selsun suspension anti dandruff shampoo clears away dandruff flakes and relieves you from excessive oil. It also has powers to deal with dandruff related itching. It is popular for its dandruff breaking through its 5 key actions. It controls excessive oiliness, targets fungi causing dandruff, controls flaking, clears away build- up of flakes and prevents itching and irritation. This is the best dandruff shampoo for bidding adieu to dandruff related heair issues.

Price: Rs. 591

Deal: Rs. 519

3. Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri Enrich Deep Nourishing Mask

This shampoo is enriched with ingredients that are powerful and worth investing into. If you are looking for the best shampoo to smoothen your hair, then no other shampoo will be as good as Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri Enrich Deep Nourishing Mask. With goji berry as the main ingredient, this shampoo becomes richer in vitamins, minerals, nutrients and peptides. Vitamin E keeps your tresses nourished and serves you with healthy hair.

Price: Rs. 620

Deal: Rs. 617

4. MATRIX Opti Care Professional Shampoo

MATRIX Opti Care Professional Shampoo controls frizz and gives your hair a salon-like smoothness. It straightens your hair with the goodness of shea butter. This shampoo is suitable for unruly hair as it is paraben free. The shampoo gently cleanses and moisturises to leave hair silky smooth. It softens your hair, provides it a healthy texture, tames frizziness, adds shine and manageability. This shampoo is a flawless innovation that suits every hair type.

Price: Rs. 345

Best hair conditioner for women

1. L'Oreal Paris Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream Leave-In Conditioner

This conditioner is formulated with vegetable keratin, castor oil and vitamins. Vitamins like B3 and B5 help you to possess longer and healthy hair. This sulphate free and paraben-free feature of the conditioner is meant for damaged hair. It helps to seal split ends and also reduces hair breakage. This conditioner is a leave-in conditioner that doesn't need to be washed off. It serves up to 180 degree heat protection for your hair and is ideal to use before styling.





Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 399

2. Coco Soul Conditioner

This conditioner is a scalp friendly conditioner. It is free from silicones, sulphates and parabens. It is enriched with ayurvedic and natural ingredients to suit your hair. It prevents hair fall, dandruff and damage. It is widely appreciated for making hair silky and smooth. In addition, it adds volume to your hair. With this conditioner at your hands you can easily bid a farewell to frizzy and dry hair.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 360

3. Herbal Essences bio: Renew Argan Oil of Morocco CONDITIONER

This conditioner comes with zero paraben and colourants. It repairs damaged and frizzy hair with its powerful ingredient- Argan Oil. Since, this conditioner is enriched with real plant extracts, this conditioner leaves your hair naturally smooth and silky. It comes with the scents of fizzy citrus, exotic spices and creamy vanilla for a refreshing experience post shampooing your hair.

Price: Rs. 650

Deal: Rs. 488

4. mCaffeine Hair Fall Control Coffee Conditioner

mCaffeine Hair Fall Control Coffee Conditioner comes with pro-vitamin B5 and argan oil that strengthens and nourishes your hair shafts. It has a sulphate and silicone free formula for 100 percent hair care. The coffee hair conditioner is packed with coffee and caffeine that are regarded as the superfoods for hair. Both of these work together to strengthen the hair, enhance its shine and fight hair dullness.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 449

Shampoo plus conditioner

For those who are constantly on wheels, shampoo plus conditioner is their true saviour. Just one product and you are done with the cleansing and moisturising session of your hair effortlessly. Get to know which are the best shampoos and conditioners that you need to bring home today itself.

1. Head & Shoulders 2-in-1 Cool Menthol Anti Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner

Head & Shoulders 2-in-1 Cool Menthol Anti Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner is the number one hair care product that will give you 100 percent results. It is gentle enough for everyday use. This shampoo plus conditioner even works for colour or chemically treated hair. The one shot of menthol revitalises you and makes you feel freshed post every hair wash.

Price: Rs. 950

Deal: Rs. 519

2. Biotique Bio Neem Margosa Anti Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner

Biotique Bio Neem Margosa Anti Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner eliminates the dryness, flaking and itching associated with dandruff. This shampoo plus conditioner is suitable for all hair types.It leaves your hair fresh, lustrous and full of a natural body. The special pH balanced formula makes this 2 in 1 hair care product a worth buying essential for everyday use. This shampoo plus conditioner will provide you with everything that your hair needs in a pocket friendly way.

Price: Rs. 299

Deal: Rs. 212

3. Pantene 2 in 1 Anti Hair Fall Shampoo + Conditioner

Pantene 2 in 1 Anti Hair Fall Shampoo + Conditioner penetrates to the core and helps to strengthen your hair at a well structural level. It gives benefits of shampoo and conditioner in one wash for frizz free hair. The two in one performance of the product provides advanced nourishment and protection. In addition, this one hair care essential helps to reduce hairfall due to breakage.

Price: Rs. 300

Deal: Rs. 294

4. Finesse 2 in 1 Texture Enhancing Shampoo & Conditioner

Finesse 2 in 1 Texture Enhancing Shampoo & Conditioner is gentle enough for color treated hair. The unique self adjusting formula contains silk and soy proteins that protect the hair shaft with a coat of conditioning and shine. So no matter how your hair is, the result is consistently beautiful hair. This 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner is ideal for attaining normal and healthy hair. It provides one easy step cleansing and extra conditioning for silky softness, great texture and ultra manageability. It helps you where you need a little and where you need a lot.

Price: Rs. 399

Steps to use two in one shampoo plus conditioner:

1. Thoroughly rinse your hair with water.

2. Take the desired amount of 2 in1 shampoo plus conditioner.

3. Apply generously from root to tips.

4. Wash it off.

TADA! You are done with your intensive hair care session within minutes. Without build-up or weight all of these best shampoos and conditioners deliver what they claim. Who does wish to flaunt healthy, strong, voluminous and lustrous hair? So without wasting much time find your hair’s forever companion.

Shampoo and conditioner combo

Indulge in these power packacked twosome. They come in pairs to put an end to your frantic search for the best shampoos and conditioners. Here is the list of the shampoo and conditioner combo.

1. WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Organic Virgin Coconut oil plus Avacado Oil Conditioner

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Organic Virgin Coconut oil plus Avacado Oil Conditioner are the two premium products with advanced botanical actives for highly effective shampoo and conditioning regime. They restore the shine and smoothness of your hair. What’s interesting? This combo pack is suitable for all hair types including colour treated and dandruff prone hair.

Price: Rs. 994

Deal: Rs. 586

2. L'Oreal Paris Total Repair Combo

L'Oreal Paris Total Repair Combo contains a shampoo, conditioner and a serum. They combat hair fall, repair dryness, roughness, dullness and split-ends. This combo pack helps fight against these five visible signs of damaged hair seamlessly. The conditioner protects and nourishes the hair deeply without weighing it down. L'Oreal Paris Total Repair’s shampoo, conditioner and serum is the number one solution for 5 hair problems.

Price: Rs. 889

Deal: Rs. 622

3. Mamaearth Onion Anti Hairfall Combo

Mamaearth Onion Anti Hairfall Combo is enriched with flawless onion oil that stimulates the scalp and promotes blood circulation. The plant keratin strengthens hair and makes it frizz-free. The nourishing oils of almond and coconut penetrate into the hair shaft, making hair soft, smooth and frizz-free just after use. This shampoo and conditioner combo gently detangles hair and prevents breakage caused due to washing and styling. The both hair care products do not cause any harm and are suitable for all hair types. It is safe for coloured or chemically treated hair.

Price: Rs. 698

Deal: Rs. 557

4. The Moms Co. Protein Detox Kit - Protein Shampoo (200 ml) + Protein Conditioner

The Moms Co. Protein Detox Kit - Protein Shampoo is a gentle cleansing shampoo with coconut. The cleanser that contains silk proteins and wheat proteins helps in strengthening your hair. In addition, they also serve you with hair fall prevention by bidding adieu to itchy, dry scalp and dandruff. The natural protein conditioner helps you welcome visibly strong, moisturised, shiny hair that is stronger from the hair follicles to the tips.

Price: Rs. 848

Deal: Rs. 557

What else do you need when you have the best shampoos and conditioners right at your hands? With the best hair care products in India, your hair will never misbehave with you. Now you can also attain liquid hair with 100 percent hair care effects. Before purchasing a shampoo and conditioner, always analyse your hair. You can also test it on one section of your hair to understand what works well on your hair. Make yourself aware with every allergic ingredient for your hair to maintain Rapunzel like mane. What are you waiting for? Pick the best shampoos and conditioner without any second thoughts.

FAQs

1. Is conditioner good for hair?

Yes. For an intensive hair care routine you need to seek help from the best hair conditioner. Conditioner basically replenishes the moisture from the mid to the tips of your hair. The creamy thick substance is meant to be applied on your hair shafts and not on the scalp. The main role of a conditioner is to infuse moisture into your hair.

2. Which shampoo is ideal for fine hair?

Anyone who is possessing fine hair should rely on a shampoo that contains less amount of conditioning ingredients. A shampoo with a high percentage of conditioning formula may weigh your fine hair down instantly. For fine hair types it is advisable to use shampoos with cleaning agents.

3. Which shampoo is suitable for rough hair?

Rough hair is usually thick in nature and thus shampoo with harsh ingredients is not recommended. You must look for a shampoo that contains more conditioning ingredients. This is largely due to the fact that cleansing agents present in the shampoo may make your hair more rough, frizzy and dry. To serve your hair with necessary oils and moisture you should invest in a conditioning shampoo.

4. Which shampoo is ideal for greasy scalp?

A greasy scalp gives birth to excessive oils which indirectly results in excessive amount of sebum buildup. For dealing with a greasy scalp, you must try your hands on shampoos that offer an oil absorbing formula. A clarifying shampoo infused with surfactants are also ideal for one who possesses a greasy scalp.

5. Which ingredients of shampoo should you avoid?

You should avoid the shampoos that contain sulphates, harsh chemicals, silicones, quats, artificial fragrance, phthalates and parabens. These ingredients hamper your hair quality, texture, volume and at times damage them. They may cause allergies or scalp issues due to unsuitable chemical formulas and features. If you come across any scalp or hair issues after immediate use of a shampoo or conditioner, it is advisable to visit the doctor. Do not try to overcome the odds by sitting at home as it may lead to adverse effets.

