20 Easy wedding guest makeup ideas for every outfit & skin tone

While bridal makeup is given all the attention and planning, wedding guest makeup is equally fussy if it’s not pre-planned. Whether you’d like to go with a minimalist nude makeup look or go bold with a glam face, you have multiple options. Keep scrolling to explore 20 wedding guest makeup ideas for every style and skin tone.

If you cannot possibly pass a year without receiving an invitation to a wedding, it is likely that you are out of wedding guest makeup ideas. As a professional wedding guest, you must start planning as soon as you receive those invitations to avoid any last-minute rush. There is a whole string of factors that can influence your makeup choice as a wedding guest. The season, the venue, the theme of the wedding, and most importantly your outfit. In fact, from the venue of the event to the theme of the wedding, everything can largely impact your outfit which accordingly affects your makeup. While the bride is the talk of the event, it doesn't mean you can’t make head turns. Curious about the wedding guest makeup ideas for every style and skin tone? Read on!

Wedding guest makeup ideas 2022

Whether it’s your best friend’s wedding or the wedding of your bizarrely successful, cousin, you deserve to look nothing but the best. Your makeup for the next wedding can have that extra pop to look perfect in the wedding photos while looking naturally radiant at the party. If you are looking for ideas to flaunt your natural beauty with soft contour but with defined eyes, you are looking for a bold statement lip look or you are here to simply explore your options, you are going to be spoilt for choice.

Ideally, it is advised to select your makeup look after you’ve selected the dress, but below you will find a curation of the best wedding guest makeup ideas and inspiration regardless of the dress code, venue, or style.

1. Winged eyeliner

You can never go wrong with a winged eyeliner. In fact, weddings call for defined eyes. After you have prepped your face, apply a nude eye shadow, and try to pick a shade precisely close to your skin tone. Now, all you need to do is use a black eyeliner pen and simply apply a thin line across the lash line and make sure you make it winged. Apply a nude lipstick and you’re done.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, black eyeliner, and nude lipstick along with the right application tools.

2. Bold lip shade

If nude lipstick isn't your style, you can definitely go for a bold lip color like a deep peach orange. Bold lips can be that one bold pop that simply elevates any look. If you are going for a bold lip shade, it is usually smart to go with subtle makeup in order to flaunt your statement lips without going over the top. Make sure you pick a smudge-proof lipstick for a long-lasting pout.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, black eyeliner, and smudge-proof coral lipstick along with the right application tools.

3. Natural or nude makeup

While some like to go big with makeup others like to play it simple. If you like the natural, fresh-faced look, or you are simply in the mood for an effortless ensemble, here is what you do. Apply a light layer of tinted moisturizer along with a concealer where required, and layer it with a pressed powder so it lasts longer. Simply pair it with nude lipstick or a tinted lip balm. You can skip on the eyeliner and eye shadow and simply apply some mascara to flaunt your lashes.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight tinted moisturizer, primer, concealer, pressed powder, black mascara, neutral eye shadow palette, and smudge-proof nude lipstick along with the right application tools.

4. Metallic makeup

Another wedding guest makeup idea that definitely makes heads turn is this metallic makeup. Everything about this makeup look is glamorous. To create a metallic finish, after you have applied your foundation, concealer, and your pressed powder, simply layer it with a golden highlighter. This is all you need to create that divine glow. To complete the metallic look, finish it with a glossy lip shade of your choice. You can go minimal with your eyes or go for a metallic eye shadow to boost the look.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, gold highlighter, gold-based eye shadow palette, black eyeliner, black mascara, and glossy lipstick along with the right application tools.

5. Classic red lipstick

Whether it's a cocktail dress or a gown, black or white, you just cannot wrong with a classic red lipstick. A matte red lipstick with subtle makeup is a complete vibe. You can even skip on your eyeliner and simply complete the look with mascara. An iconic red lip look is just perfect for an evening wedding to dance the night away.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a neutral eye shadow palette, a waterproof black eyeliner, waterproof black mascara, and smudge-proof red lipstick along with the right application tools.

6. Simple tan

If it's an outdoor wedding, you can definitely go for a simple sun-kissed look. All you need is a little base to create an even skin tone but with an extra lit-from-within look. Make sure you pick neutral tones to achieve a beautifully bronzed complexion that almost looks natural. Go for a shade higher than your skin tone for the eye shadow to give a seamlessly fabulous finish. Pair it with nude lipstick for an effortlessly gorgeous look.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a tanning product or a gold highlighter, a neutral or bronze eye shadow palette, a waterproof black eyeliner, a waterproof black mascara, and smudge-proof nude lipstick along with the right application tools.

7. Silver eyes

When it comes to wedding guest makeup ideas, you can also ditch the basics and go bold with a silver eye shadow. After you have created a flawless finish, simply dust your eyes with a beautiful shade of silver and shimmery eyeshadow. You can either go with a bold bright lipstick for a retro look or you can simply pair it with a nude lipstick to let your eyes steal the show.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a silver highlighter, a neutral and silver eye shadow palette, a waterproof black eyeliner, a waterproof black mascara, and smudge-proof nude lipstick along with the right application tools.

8. Natural pink lips

Another easy yet classic idea for a wedding guest makeup has to be plum pink lips. This has to be a tried-and-true makeup look that just goes well with every kind of dress, skin tone, or style. Paired with a narrow but defined eyeliner, a light pink eye shadow, and pink flushed cheeks, this look can give a gorgeous glow without trying so hard.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a pink-based highlighter, a pink-based eye shadow palette, a pink blush, a waterproof black eyeliner, a waterproof black mascara, and smudge-proof pink lipstick along with the right application tools.

9. All-over gold

Another glam look you can definitely go for is an all-over gold look. Go for a gold-based highlighter and boost your look with a metallic gold eye shadow along with glossy lipstick. A gold highlighter definitely helps bring life to your skin. It is the best makeup to even skin tone.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a gold highlighter, a gold eye shadow palette, a waterproof black eyeliner, a waterproof black mascara, and a glossy lipstick along with the right application tools.

10. Shimmery eyes with nude lips

Another wedding guest makeup look is shimmery eyes with a classy nude lip. To create this look give your face an even-toned matte finish. Accentuate your eyes with a sparkly distraction of golden shimmer. Pair it with an attractive nude lipstick to complete the look. All you need is a luminous primer, warm bronzer, a shimmery eye shadow, and nude lipstick to deliver a glamorous face that’s not overdone.

All you need to create this wedding guest makeup idea: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a highlighter, a neutral and shimmer eye shadow palette, a waterproof black eyeliner, a waterproof black mascara, and smudge-proof nude lipstick along with the right application tools.

11. Smoky eyes

You can simply glam up any look by pairing it up with sultry smokey eyes. For the perfect smokey eye look, you must pick greys, browns, or heathers. Blend them well to create a dramatic smokey look. Try and pair it with nude lipstick to put the emphasis on your stunning eyes. Smokey eyes can definitely amp up a simple black dress.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a highlighter, a neutral and black/grey eye shadow palette, a waterproof black eyeliner, a waterproof black mascara, and smudge-proof nude lipstick along with the right application tools.

12. Bold colorful eyeshadow

If you like to bring fun to a lively wedding party you must go with bold eye shadow. You can go for an eye shadow color that matches your dress or you can simply go for a bright color to create that pop. Playful eye shadows create a big impact, that is why make sure you pair it with a simple matte look and a light lipstick. This wedding guest makeup idea will definitely stand out.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a highlighter, a neutral and colorful eye shadow palette, a waterproof black eyeliner, a waterproof black mascara, and smudge-proof nude lipstick along with the right application tools.

13. Colored eyeliner

While everyone is going for that basic black eyeliner, you can make that bolder choice and go for a colorful eyeliner. You can go for neutrals like grey or brown or you can go for metallics like gold or bronze. You can even pick brighter shades like blue. But make sure you keep the rest of the makeup to a minimum to avoid looking extra.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a highlighter, a neutral and colorful eye shadow palette, a waterproof eyeliner (color of your choice,) a waterproof black mascara, and smudge-proof nude lipstick along with the right application tools.

14. Glam eyes and red lips

A flawlessly matte-looking complexion paired with luminous shimmery eyes and red lips, this look is all about bold choices. Take your time to blend your eye shadow to create that perfect shade effect, you can definitely go with matte lipstick to tone down the gloss.

All you need to create this simple wedding guest makeup look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a highlighter, a neutral and shimmery eye shadow palette, a waterproof black eyeliner, a waterproof black mascara, and smudge-proof red lipstick along with the right application tools.

15. Soft glam

Whether it's a day wedding or an evening one, this soft glam look passes for both. Simply prep your face with a subtle highlighter, apply a darker brown eye shadow, and blend to create a soft smokey look. Make sure you choose the right shade of brown for your eyes to take this look to the next level. Complete the look with brown or nude lipstick and voila. This is one of the best wedding guest makeup ideas if you are planning to wear a bright dress and don’t want your makeup to overpower.

All you need to create this simple wedding guest makeup look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a highlighter, a neutral and brown eye shadow palette, a waterproof black eyeliner, a waterproof black mascara, and smudge-proof lipstick (color of your choice) along with the right application tools.

16. Glossy lips

You can definitely go for an all-over glow look by glowing for a dewy foundation and glossy lipstick. To amp up your gorgeous look you can definitely pair it with a glossy eye shadow. Your luminous skin paired with a glossy pout will definitely be a hit. Adding a trace of glimmer to your look is definitely the best way to amp up any simple outfit into a festive ensemble.

All you need to create this simple wedding guest makeup look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a highlighter, a neutral and glossy eye shadow palette, a waterproof black eyeliner, a waterproof black mascara, and glossy smudge-proof lipstick (color of your choice) along with the right application tools.

17. Matte brown lips

Another classic that never goes wrong is matte brown lips. This subtle look is all you need to show off your love for monochromatic nude makeup with a twist. You can either go for a matte finish or a dewy foundation but make sure for the lipstick and the eye shadow you pick a brown shade that effortlessly compliments your skin tone. This is one of the best wedding guest makeup ideas.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight moisturizer, dewy/matte primer, dewy/matte foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a highlighter, a neutral and brown eye shadow palette, a waterproof black eyeliner, a waterproof black mascara, and Matte brown smudge-proof lipstick along with the right application tools.

18. Earth tones

When you pick earth tones, they are universally flattering. Regardless of your dress or skin tone, earth tones will definitely work for you. Make sure you pick the right warm colors to bring out the natural hue for a naturally refreshed skin tone. Pair with a matching lip shade and mascara for a simple but stylish look.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a highlighter, a neutral eye shadow palette, a waterproof black eyeliner, a waterproof black mascara, and glossy/ matte smudge-proof lipstick (color of your choice) along with the right application tools.

19. Glam lashes

When in doubt go for ultra-luxe lashes paired with a nude shadow. Make sure you complete the look by adding nude lipstick. You can go for a matte as well as a glossy finish. This is one of the wedding guest makeup ideas that requires minimal effort but can definitely deliver an effortlessly drop-dead gorgeous look.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a highlighter, a neutral eye shadow palette, faux lashes, lash glue, a waterproof black eyeliner, a waterproof black mascara, and glossy/matte nude smudge-proof lipstick along with the right application tools.

20. Defined brows and bold lips

This defined brow look is anything but flashy. With an expertly defined brow, this look is just perfect to achieve a chic look. Pair it with a bold lipstick preferably red to balance the minimal eye makeup. It is one of the best simple makeup looks for dark skin as well.

All you need to create this look: Lightweight moisturizer, primer, foundation, concealer, pressed powder, a highlighter, a neutral eye shadow palette, black/brown brow pencil, a waterproof black eyeliner, a waterproof black mascara, and glossy/matte red smudge-proof lipstick along with the right application tools.

Whether you’re going to an outdoor wedding or a church wedding, with a little change here and there any of these looks can definitely work for you. However, once you have selected the makeup look, make sure you have the right products that suit your skin tone and your skin type for easy application and a long-lasting stay. Before you go off to buy the right products scroll on to find a little list of tips for effortless makeup application.

15 tips to effortlessly enhance any look your pick

Weddings are usually hectic even as guests and if you are doing your own makeup and hair, you should pre-plan. After a list of wedding guest makeup ideas, if you have already selected your makeup look, here are some tips and tricks to help you achieve your desired look in no time.

Plan ahead

As soon as you get your invitation, make sure you know the venue and the time of the wedding to select the right outfit. Once you have selected your outfit, plan your makeup accordingly. Right from burying the appropriate products to actually learning how to apply them to avoid the last-minute hassle.

Prep your skin

Yes, your makeup application should be perfect, but if you skip on your skincare, it doesn't really matter. Make sure you prep your skin well for a long-lasting makeup application. Make sure you steer clear of greasy moisturizers to avoid sweating through your makeup. Also, invest in a good primer, to set the right base.

Go for waterproof eye makeup

Weddings are emotional. Even if you are a guest, you don't want to end up with smudged eye makeup if you shed a tear or two.

Don’t forget to set with pressed powder

If you are going to a wedding, it is probably going to be a long affair. If you want to be photo-ready till the end, it's smart to set your makeup with a pressed powder. A good pressed powder is capable of giving you a fresh-faced look for hours. You can also go for a makeup setting spray.

Hair setting spray

If you are going for a hairstyle make sure you set it with a hair setting spray. After all, who wouldn't want their curls to last an entire party?

When it’s time to decide your wedding guest makeup ideas, it is important to strike the right balance between the minimal makeup look and the glam look. Also, before selecting your products make sure you pick waterproof and long-lasting makeup products that last long. Regardless of the makeup look you pick when it comes to wedding guest makeup ideas, one thing that’s important to keep in mind is the bride while your makeup must look flawless you should not upstage the bride, after all, it's her big day.

