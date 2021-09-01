EXCLUSIVE: Makeup tips and tricks for monsoon brides according to renowned makeup artist Anupma Katyal

The monsoon brings humidity, which may wreak havoc on your makeup. It can end up making your skin all greasy and oily, which can be unsettling. So, how to achieve a glam bridal look on your big day? An expert unveils the secret to the perfect monsoon bridal look, with some simple tips and tricks to swear by.

Prep your skin for the big day

It is essential to follow a proper skincare regime to achieve a flawless makeup look. You may begin your day by pre-cleansing, exfoliating, and hydrating your skin. Use a mild powder-based exfoliant and a moisturising mask that is appropriate for your skin type. This will create a smoother base for your foundation and concealer, without making your skin too greasy or your base melting. Ensure your pre-bridal package includes skincare to keep it supple and nourished.

For the eyes

It is your day, and needless to say, it’s a hectic one! Chances are you will be sleep-deprived amidst all the late-night ceremonies and excitement. Use an eye mask to reduce visible signs of stress, to minimise puffiness and dark circles.

Use Oil-free Primer

To prevent humidity from causing your makeup to melt, use an oil-free primer to keep your makeup intact. This will create a smoother base for your foundation and concealer, without making your skin too greasy, and also not allowing your base to melt.

Powder or Cream

Since monsoons invite humidity, avoid using cream-based products. Instead, opt for powder-based makeup to make it last longer on your skin. For foundation, you can go for a silicon and water-based liquid HD base, which will weigh light on your skin. Also, ensure you only pick powder blush/ tint, powder contour and highlight.

For the Lips

Avoid using gloss as it tends to bleed in humid weather. Matte lip colours and lip stains work best.

Waterproof Makeup, Obviously

You know this, but we can’t say it enough! Choose only waterproof makeup to ensure you remain stress-free through your special day. Also, don't forget a waterproof mascara that will stay put for several hours.

Go for Airbrush Makeup

To get the perfect glow and keep the makeup intact for long hours, airbrush makeup is your best bet. If you have oily skin, opt for matte finish airbrush makeup and in case of dry to normal skin, select a gloss finish airbrush makeup look.

Seal Your Makeup

Once you're done working on the base, seal it with a translucent powder for an airbrushed finish. It eliminates blemishes, reduces the appearance of fine wrinkles and pores resulting in a non-cakey, sheer look. After your entire makeup is done, use a setting spray to ensure that the weather doesn't ruin your appearance.

About the author: Anupma Katyal, National Creative Director - Makeup, Lakme Salon

