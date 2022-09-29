4 Tips to choose the right life partner in an arranged marriage Spend some time figuring out what you want in a companion before you start scrolling up and down on a matchmaking site wondering where all the good men are. You are by now clearly landing for an arranged marriage because you are swiping right and being questioned frequently about your preferences for a partner by the rishte wali aunties. It is quite challenging to plan our entire lives with someone we don't know anything about. In such a situation, finding the perfect spouse can seem like a lot of work. Instead of first turning our attention inward and making ourselves whole, we turn outward to the society and expect to find somebody to complete us.

Thus, we are here to provide you with some tips while you search for "the one" in your arranged marriage.

1. Consider personality over looks A common problem in dating is choosing between personality and appearance, yet when it comes to finding a spouse, looks are always put on the back burner. Although appearances certainly matter in relationships, this does not imply that physical attractiveness is the most crucial component of connection. Consider it when we say that you should go for it if your new partner has good style, is well-groomed, and can handle himself or herself impeccably using the natural beauty he or she is born or bestowed with. 2. Don’t settle for less Do you not want to get the most out of your life? There may be instances when you'll feel helpless in your attempts to find a life companion for yourself. You would want to modify, compromise, and accept less than what you had originally desired. But don’t fall for it. You obviously want to live life to the fullest. When life has so much potential, don't accept less. Giving up on your dreams is a type of settling. Don’t settle for something mediocre instead what’s the best.

3. Invest a lot of time together A long-lasting relationship depends on a couple spending more time getting to know one another before getting married. You'll understand him better if you go on that vacation with him and travel with him. By spending more time together, you may improve your relationship and your capacity to deal with stressors. This will give you greater confidence in your choice to be married.